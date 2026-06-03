From a Newport Coast mansion to allegations tied to Iran's military supply chain, the arrest of a US‑Iranian tech executive has jolted officials across intelligence and sanctions‑enforcement circles. Authorities say the case centres on years of covert procurement activity allegedly masked through opaque financial routes and shell companies that spanned multiple jurisdictions.

The US Justice Department claims the operation extended into sensitive defence‑linked sectors in Iran, raising fresh questions about how restricted technologies were allegedly sourced and moved despite long‑standing American sanctions.

Who Is Jamshid Ghomi?

US authorities describe Jamshid Ghomi as a tech entrepreneur who operated across the United States and Iran through a network of companies focused on computer‑networking equipment. He is accused of building a cross‑border supply chain that blended legitimate commercial activity with restricted exports, a structure investigators say enabled long‑term access to advanced networking hardware.

Ghomi, 63, is the CEO of Faraz Pardaz Rayaneh Co. Ltd., a Tehran‑based firm that allegedly served customers in Iran for more than a decade, generating over £8 million ($10 million) in annual revenue.

His net worth is not publicly disclosed. However, authorities claim he under‑reported his income to the IRS. His highest reported annual income was reportedly only £16,140 ($20,684). Additionally, he reportedly claimed the federal Earned Income Tax Credit for low‑income families for seven years, per Times Now.

US Attorney Bill Essayli said authorities are seeking to seize his assets, including a £28 million ($35 million) mansion in Newport Beach, California. His broader business holdings and family details have not been fully detailed in court filings.

Alleged Sanctions Breach And A $15 Million Laundering Network

According to the Justice Department, Ghomi was arrested for allegedly laundering more than $15 million (£12 million) in proceeds back into the United States through complex wire transfers routed via Hong Kong, Turkey and the British Virgin Islands.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said on X that Ghomi is 'accused of violating U.S. sanctions laws by providing technological equipment to the government of Iran, including its military and nuclear program.'

Authorities allege Ghomi oversaw the movement of more than 250 metric tons of computer‑networking equipment into Iran via Dubai from 2014 to 2018, later continuing procurement efforts in 2023 by arranging purchases from suppliers in Minnesota and Nebraska through a UAE‑based front company. Prosecutors further claim he moved over $15 million (£12 million) in Iranian earnings into the US through shell entities in the British Virgin Islands, Hong Kong, Turkey and the UAE, allegedly disguising the funds as 'foreign inheritances' and 'consulting fees' in his tax filings.

For more than 10 years, prosecutors allege, Ghomi used his Tehran‑based company to procure computer‑networking equipment for Iranian customers in violation of US sanctions. A portion of that trade, authorities say, involved highly sensitive end‑users linked to Iran's nuclear and military establishment.

Investigators also allege the use of front companies in the United Arab Emirates to disguise shipments of restricted equipment destined for Iran, forming part of a broader effort to evade export controls.

''Today's arrest reflects our commitment to disrupt the illegal flow of American technology to foreign nations, especially our adversaries. As alleged, Mr. Ghomi spent years exploiting United States financial systems and procurement channels to move controlled equipment to Iran while hiding his activities behind front companies and falsified documentation,' said Darren Lian, Acting Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation's Los Angeles Field Office. 'We will continue to work with our partners to safeguard national security by utilizing our financial investigative expertise.'

The facts the case we are announcing today are shocking. Jamshid Ghomi is accused of violating U.S. sanctions laws by providing technological equipment to the government of Iran, including its military and nuclear program. He did this while living and enjoying the freedoms our… https://t.co/HsH4cPD7FF — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 3, 2026

US–Iran Tensions And The Kuwait Airport Strike

The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following months of military escalation. The conflict that began in February has involved repeated strikes and counter‑strikes between the two nations amid talks to end the war.

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Kuwait said Wednesday that an Iranian missile and drone attack hit its international airport, killing one person and wounding dozens more. The attack happened following their ceasefire agreement.

Iran claimed the strike was a retaliatory response to US military actions in the region, saying it targeted American bases in Kuwait following what Central Command described as 'self-defense' strikes on Iranian positions, ABC News reported.

Before the latest escalation, President Trump denied reports by Iranian state media that Tehran had suspended indirect negotiations with Washington over wider regional conflicts involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The POTUS insisted peace talks were 'going on continuously.'