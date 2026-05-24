The Ukrainian capital faced one of the most extensive bombardments of the conflict on Sunday. An hours-long barrage of drones and advanced projectiles rained down, leaving four people dead. Residents endured an unrelenting assault that tested the limits of the city's air defence networks.

Right at the centre of this escalation is the deployment of a rare intermediate-range ballistic weapon known as the 'Oreshnik,' a seriously destructive projectile. Marking only the third time this system has been deployed in the conflict, bringing it out now signifies a major shift in the sort of munitions being aimed at urban centres.

The Immediate Impact of the Rare Oreshnik Strike

The attack itself targeted Bila Tserkva, a town in the greater Kyiv region. Authorities have confirmed that the weapon hit an undisclosed spot in the area. As you might expect, this has just poured fuel on an already tense situation following the recent security alerts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States embassy issued grave warnings on Saturday regarding an imminent threat. These cautions materialised just hours later when the massive strike commenced across the region.

The attack served as a direct retaliation for Ukrainian operations. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously vowed a military response following a Ukrainian drone strike on Starobilsk. This incident took place in the Russian-occupied Lugansk region, occurring overnight from Thursday to Friday.

Analysing the Unprecedented Capabilities of the Weapon

Categorised as an intermediate-range projectile, the weapon boasts a reach spanning between 3,000 and 5,500 kilometres. Sergei Karakayev, commander of Russia's strategic rocket forces, stated it can hit targets 'throughout Europe.'

Russian officials have repeatedly touted the invulnerability of the system. Putin asserted that interception is 'impossible,' citing the projectile travels at speeds of Mach 10, or roughly 2.5 to 3 kilometres per second. The missile can reach a temperature close to the surface of the sun.

Despite these claims, international defence analysts offer a different perspective. When looking at the tech behind it, experts point out that while the weapon definitely reaches 'hypersonic speeds,' it cannot actually be manoeuvred quite like a typical hypersonic 'missile.'

Unpacking the Nuclear Warhead Dispute Among Experts

Controversy surrounds the actual payload capacities of this munition. In 2024, Putin declared that the system carried 'dozens of warheads, homing warheads.'

He maintained that it does not independently trigger mass destruction, insisting 'there is no nuclear warhead,' meaning no nuclear contamination follows. Military specialists disagree, saying the Oreshnik could be equipped to carry nuclear warheads. Officials verified the missile launched on Sunday contained conventional explosives.

Russia launched one of the largest air attacks of this war on Kyiv this morning.



More than 50 missiles and 700 drones were launched at the city.



This video shows a cruise missile hitting central Kyiv pic.twitter.com/D40DH3pWYE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 24, 2026

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Complete Chaos and Frightening Nights for Residents

One resident, 21-year-old Sofia Melnychenko, recounted seeking shelter in the underground transit system. Multiple rounds of explosions echoed throughout Sunday morning.

Melnychenko noted 'there were three loud explosions, and after the fourth one the ceiling in the metro started crumbling.'

'There was complete chaos,' she stated, observing that 'children started screaming, people were panicking.' Melnychenko described the ordeal as 'a very frightening night.'

The Russian leader noted the weapon ensures 'everything in the epicentre of the explosion breaks up into fractions, into elementary particles, essentially into dust.' He added that it destroys targets 'that are highly protected and located at a great depth.'

Responders navigated the debris of damaged houses, shopping centres, museums, theatres, schools, and universities. The deployment of this hypersonic missile fundamentally alters the regional tactical landscape. Strategists must now monitor this weaponry as recovery efforts proceed.