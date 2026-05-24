As flames tore through homes and markets in Kyiv overnight, Russia's latest hypersonic missile strike left Ukraine counting its dead and confronting another sharp escalation in the war.

Russia launched one of its largest overnight assaults on Ukraine in recent months, striking Kyiv and surrounding areas with a combination of drones, cruise missiles and a hypersonic ballistic missile that Ukrainian officials identified as the Oreshnik system. According to reports, the attack killed at least four people and left dozens more injured as emergency crews worked through damaged neighbourhoods and burning buildings.

The barrage hit civilian sites across the capital, including residential blocks, schools, markets and public infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assault as 'deranged', while European leaders described it as a dangerous escalation in a conflict that continues to intensify despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Russia Deploys Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile in Overnight Strike

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Ukrainian officials said Russia used the Oreshnik intermediate‑range ballistic missile during the overnight attack, marking the third reported use of the weapon since the war began. The missile is considered one of Moscow's most powerful systems and can reportedly carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the missile was launched alongside hundreds of drones and dozens of additional missiles in a coordinated bombardment aimed primarily at Kyiv and nearby regions. Reports indicated that around 600 drones and roughly 90 missiles were involved in the wider assault.

Russian officials later confirmed the use of the Oreshnik system and stated that the operation also involved Iskander, Kinzhal and Zircon missiles. Moscow claimed the strike targeted military-related infrastructure and was carried out in response to alleged Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities inside Russian-held territory.

Civilian Areas Across Kyiv Suffer Heavy Damage

The human cost quickly became visible across the capital as firefighters battled blazes and rescue workers searched damaged buildings.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported widespread destruction across multiple districts. Residential buildings, supermarkets, warehouses and educational facilities were among the sites affected. In one district, a school building was damaged while civilians were sheltering inside.

Ukrainian officials said the strikes damaged a water‑supply facility and destroyed sections of a market. The country's National Art Museum and several government‑linked areas were also reportedly impacted during the barrage.

Witness accounts described loud explosions shaking the city centre through the night as residents rushed into underground metro stations for protection. Emergency crews continued operations well after sunrise as fears of further attacks remained.

Zelenskyy Condemns Attack as International Pressure Builds

President Zelenskyy strongly criticised the strike and renewed calls for stronger international support, particularly for air‑defence systems capable of countering increasingly advanced missile threats. Ukrainian officials argued that the latest barrage showed Russia's continued willingness to target civilian areas.

European leaders also condemned the assault, with officials describing the use of a nuclear‑capable missile in a major urban attack as deeply alarming. The issue is expected to feature prominently in upcoming European discussions on increasing pressure against Moscow.

The attack also comes as international efforts to revive peace negotiations remain stalled. Diplomatic initiatives backed by Western nations have struggled to gain momentum amid continued fighting and repeated large‑scale strikes.

Latest Strike Highlights Rising Concerns Over Escalation

Military analysts have closely watched the Oreshnik missile since its first reported deployment in late 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously described the weapon as travelling at speeds approaching ten times the speed of sound and capable of striking hardened underground targets.

Its renewed use in one of the war's largest recent attacks has raised fresh concerns over the conflict's direction. With civilian casualties mounting and advanced weapon systems entering repeated use, the overnight strike on Kyiv may become another defining moment in a war that continues to grow more destructive.