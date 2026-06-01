An explosive set of leaked documents has triggered a global security storm after claims emerged that Chinese-linked firms may have helped keep Iran's missile programme running despite years of harsh international sanctions. The files suggest a complex web of commercial deals, shipping routes and financial channels that allegedly allowed Tehran to continue sourcing key materials for its ballistic missile development, raising fresh tensions between major world powers already locked in geopolitical rivalry.

Hidden Supply Chain Feeding Iran's Missile Programme

The controversy began after leaked documents, reportedly obtained by a hacker group and later analysed by investigators, detailed what appears to be an extensive procurement network tied to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the reports, Chinese, Turkish and UAE-based companies were allegedly involved in helping Iran secure restricted chemicals used in missile fuel production. Among the most frequently mentioned materials is sodium perchlorate, a key component in solid fuel for ballistic missiles.

The documents also reference structured financial transactions allegedly designed to bypass US sanctions. These included layered payment systems and offshore intermediaries intended to obscure the final destination of funds and materials.

One of the most striking claims links shipments of sodium perchlorate from China to Iran, suggesting that supply routes may have continued even under intense international monitoring.

Shipping Deals Allegedly Fund The Network

Beyond chemical procurement, the leaks describe a wider financial ecosystem allegedly sustaining Iran's missile-related operations.

A central entity identified in the documents is Haukuan Energy, previously sanctioned by the United States over alleged links to Iran's Quds Force. The files claim the company played a key role in coordinating material flows connected to missile fuel production.

Another company named in the report, Golden Globe Demircelik, is said to have been involved in shipping large volumes of sodium perchlorate and sodium chlorate to Iran. The scale described in the documents suggests potential output capable of producing fuel for thousands of ballistic missiles.

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The leaks also outline alleged oil-for-material arrangements. One file describes plans to sell millions of barrels of Iranian oil through intermediaries based in the Gulf region, with proceeds reportedly routed back into accounts in Tehran.

Those funds were then allegedly used to purchase restricted chemicals, closing the loop of a sanctions-evasion system built around global trade networks.

Military Technology

The allegations extend beyond fuel and procurement, with reports suggesting China may have supplied Iran with advanced military systems.

Among the most serious claims is the alleged provision of radar technology capable of detecting stealth aircraft, alongside potential transfers of missile systems and surveillance tools. One report also suggests a Chinese-made shoulder-launched missile may have been involved in the downing of a US fighter jet during recent regional conflict.

These claims remain unverified but have intensified scrutiny over how far foreign military assistance may have influenced battlefield outcomes.

China has strongly rejected all allegations, insisting it follows strict export control laws and opposes what it calls politically motivated accusations. Iranian officials have also not confirmed the reported shipments or military transfers.

Despite the denials, analysts say the volume and detail of the leaked material has placed renewed pressure on already strained diplomatic relations.

Global Tensions Rise

The leaked documents arrive at a sensitive moment for global security policy, particularly as Western governments reassess the effectiveness of long-standing sanctions on Iran.

If the claims are accurate, they suggest that enforcement gaps may have allowed sophisticated supply chains to operate across multiple jurisdictions, undermining efforts to restrict Iran's missile development.

The allegations have also added strain to already fragile relations between Washington and Beijing, with concerns that commercial networks could be exploited for strategic military support.

At the same time, defence analysts warn that prolonged conflicts in the Middle East may have wider consequences, including the depletion of US and allied missile stockpiles. This could create longer-term risks in other potential flashpoints, including the Indo-Pacific region.

Estimates suggest it may take years to fully replenish advanced weapon systems such as missile interceptors and long-range strike weapons, raising questions about global readiness in the event of future multi-theatre conflicts.