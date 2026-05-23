The US Embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert on Saturday, 23 May, warning that it had received information about a 'potentially significant air attack' on Ukraine that could occur within the next 24 hours. The embassy urged US citizens in Ukraine to be ready to shelter immediately if Ukrainian authorities sound an air raid warning.

The warning came as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian, US and European intelligence had detected signs that Russia may be preparing a broader strike, possibly involving the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile. Ukrainian officials warned that Kyiv could be among the possible targets.

Ukraine: The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next 24 hours. The embassy, as always, recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is… pic.twitter.com/iESI6IAHtA — TravelGov (@TravelGov) May 23, 2026

US Embassy Urges Americans to Shelter During Air Alerts

The embassy's message was brief but serious. It told US citizens to remain prepared to take shelter without delay if Ukrainian authorities sound an air raid warning. Ukrainska Pravda, citing the embassy's notice, reported that the alert referred to a possible large-scale Russian airstrike within 24 hours.

Such alerts are not unusual in wartime Ukraine, but this one drew attention because of its timing and wording. The phrase 'potentially significant' suggested that US officials had received specific enough information to warn the public, even without naming the exact target or weapon system.

Zelenskyy Warns Russia May Use Oreshnik Missile

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was checking intelligence that Russia was preparing to use the Oreshnik missile. He said the possible attack may form part of a combined strike involving several types of weapons, including missiles and drones.

The Oreshnik has become a symbol of Russia's effort to intimidate Ukraine and its Western partners. Reuters reported that Russia had already used the missile twice against Ukraine, first in November 2024 and again in January 2026, when it struck the Lviv region.

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to take air raid alerts seriously. He also called on Western partners to respond before an attack happens, not only after damage has been done.

Warning Comes After Deadly Luhansk Dispute

The alert also followed a deadly incident in Russian-controlled Luhansk. Russian officials said a drone strike hit a student dormitory in Starobilsk, killing 18 people. Moscow blamed Ukraine and said President Vladimir Putin had ordered the military to prepare options for retaliation.

Ukraine denied targeting civilians. Its military said it had struck an elite drone command unit in the area and followed international humanitarian law. Reuters said it could not independently verify what happened.

The Guardian reported that Putin had vowed retaliation, while Ukraine dismissed Russia's claim as propaganda.

Kyiv Remains on Edge After Recent Heavy Attacks

The warning comes after one of the heaviest periods of Russian aerial attacks in the war. Reuters reported that Russia carried out its largest two-day aerial assault since the full-scale invasion began, striking Kyiv and other cities with hundreds of drones and missiles. Ukrainian officials said at least 27 civilians were killed over two days.

Kyiv was the main target in that assault. Rescue workers searched through rubble after a strike destroyed part of a residential building. Ukrainian officials said children were among those killed.

For civilians, the embassy warning means another period of uncertainty. Air alerts in Kyiv often send families into metro stations, basements and underground shelters. Many residents now sleep in clothes, keep emergency bags near doors and charge phones before nightfall.

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Why the Next 24 Hours Matter

The next 24 hourzs matter because the warning connects three serious signals: the US Embassy alert, Zelenskyy's statement on possible Oreshnik preparations, and Russia's promise of retaliation after the Luhansk incident.

None of these signals confirms that a strike will happen. But together, they show why Ukrainian authorities and foreign missions are treating the threat as urgent.

For now, the message from Kyiv is clear. Anyone in Ukraine should monitor official alerts, move quickly to shelter when sirens sound and avoid treating warnings as routine noise. In a war where minutes can decide survival, preparation remains the first line of defence.