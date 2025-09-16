Euphoria Season 3 has been long-awaited, and now the wait is nearly over: HBO confirms the hit teen drama will return in Spring 2026, with its returning stars, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Eric Dane, and a reshaped cast following major exits and life-changing revelations.

Since its Season 2 finale in February 2022, Euphoria has suffered from extended delays caused by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, cast scheduling conflicts and the tragic death of Angus Cloud, who played Fezco.

Production Status and Release Date

HBO's head of programming, Casey Bloys, recently confirmed that Euphoria Season 3 is due in Spring 2026, though an exact premiere date has yet to be revealed.

Filming officially began in January 2025. While originally aiming for a late-2023 or 2025 release, the combination of labour strikes, actor availability issues and production delays forced the schedule back.

The season will consist of eight episodes, mirroring Seasons 1 and 2 in format.

Where Euphoria Left Off

Across its first two seasons, Euphoria established itself as one of HBO's most talked-about dramas, blending raw depictions of teenage struggles with striking cinematography and a soundtrack that became iconic in its own right.

Season 1 (2019) introduced Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering drug addict struggling to stay clean while navigating friendships, romance and grief. It also followed her complex relationship with Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a new student in town, and the dark unraveling of Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), whose manipulative behaviour fuelled much of the drama.

Season 2 (2022) raised the stakes further, with Rue relapsing into addiction and experiencing one of television's most visceral portrayals of withdrawal. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) became entangled in a turbulent relationship with Nate, leading to explosive confrontations with her sister Lexi (Maude Apatow) and best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie). The season ended with Lexi's play exposing the group's secrets and Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) being arrested after his double life came to light.

Cast Changes and Returning Characters

Several principal cast members will reprise their roles: Zendaya (Rue), Hunter Schafer (Jules, Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Colman Domingo (Ali Muhammed), and Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs) are confirmed for Season 3.

New additions include Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Sharon Stone and Asante Blackk.

However, some familiar faces will be absent. Storm Reid (Gia Bennett), Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez) and Austin Abrams (Ethan) will not be returning. The actor Algee Smith is also reportedly not part of the new season.

There will be a time jump in the storyline: Season 3 will pick up well after high school, exploring how characters evolve outside that environment.

Eric Dane's Health and Role Amid ALS Revelation

In April 2025, Eric Dane revealed he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neuron disease. He announced the diagnosis in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE and confirmed he would continue working, including returning to the Euphoria set.

Four days after the announcement, Dane resumed filming for Season 3 as Cal Jacobs.

Since then, he has shared additional health updates. By June 2025, Dane disclosed via Good Morning America that he had lost significant movement in his right side and was concerned about further loss of mobility in his left hand and possibly his legs.

Despite these challenges, there is no indication he will depart the show. HBO and Dane have confirmed he remains part of the core returning cast. His character, Cal Jacobs, whose arc ended in Season 2 with his arrest, will be incorporated into the new season's timeline.

Season 3 is shaping up to be Euphoria's most ambitious yet — with a changed ensemble, a new timeline and Eric Dane confronting ALS while staying in character.