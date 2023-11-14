Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer a £70 million transfer fee to acquire right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool FC.

Los Blancos looking for Dani Carvajal's replacement

Real Madrid are planning to approach Liverpool next year as they are eyeing Alexander-Arnold as a successor to five-time UEFA Champions League winner Dani Carvajal, reported Spanish media outlet Fichajes. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is highly likely to depart the LaLiga giants at the end of this season, but he would still approve any possible move for the Liverpool-born player.

Alexander-Arnold's current contract with Liverpool is due to expire in 2025 and the Englishman is yet to sign an extension with his boyhood club.

The 25-year-old footballer has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world and is recognised for his ability to cross, pass and assist. Owing to such skills, the England international has also occasionally been used as a midfielder for both club and country and Real Madrid believe he could be a valuable addition to their side as the player could complement a new dimension to their attack.

Liverpool's new contract for Trent

Alexander-Arnold, the current vice-captain of the Reds, remains a key figure in the Jurgen Klopp squad even though the defensive side of his game has been criticised a bit over the years.

Earlier this year in September, a report in soccer outlet 90min stated that Real Madrid were showing "active interest" in Alexander-Arnold, while Liverpool were rigorously working towards tying the player down in a new contract.

It is understood that Real Madrid have had the Liverpool academy graduate on their transfer list for some time, especially since Alexander-Arnold is seven years younger than Carvajal, making the former an ideal long-term solution for Los Blancos in the defence.

In the summer, ahead of the 2023-24 season, Liverpool may have lost the likes of midfielder Fabinho and forward Roberto Firmino to lucrative Saudi clubs, but they somehow managed to brush aside a record transfer fee for star forward Mohamed Salah from Al-Ittihad.

But there are rumours suggesting that Salah may be in his final season at Liverpool, with Al-Ittihad expected to return and come knocking on Liverpool's doors next summer. Along with this, Klopp may have to deal with Real Madrid's advances for Alexander-Arnold as well, but it won't be an easy task for the Spanish giants.

With Liverpool making Alexander-Arnold their vice-captain this summer, the young player is living out his childhood dream and has plenty of incentive to remain at Merseyside, including a new deal on the table that would see his weekly wage rise to around £250,000. The Reds are aiming to offer a contract extension to the talented defender by Christmas.

Trent at Liverpool

Born in West Derby, Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold joined the Reds' academy in 2004 and captained the club across its youth levels. At the age of 18, the defender made his senior debut in 2016 and went on to play two back-to-back Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning the latter and being named in the Champions League Squad of the Season.

These appearances also made him the youngest player to start in consecutive finals in the top European competition. In the same year, he also helped Liverpool win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

In the 2019-20 season, Alexander Arnold played a significant role as he helped Liverpool end their 30-year wait of finally winning the Premier League.

The Liverpool right-back has also notched up 21 appearances for Gareth Southgate's England national team as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Alexander-Arnold has played 14 matches in all competitions for Liverpool, making three assists. The Reds are currently placed second in the 2023-24 Premier League table, just a point behind leaders Manchester City.