Orlando Bloom, who is expecting his second child, a daughter, with fiance Katy Perry, has been lately receiving a lot of praise for his parenting skills.

Katy Perry recently said she is grateful that Orlando Bloom has previous parenting experience with his first child- nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. After the pregnant pop-star, it's Kerr's husband Evan Spiegel who is singing praises of Bloom and Kerr's co-parenting skills.

Spiegel said that he admires his wife's co-parenting with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor. The Snapchat co-founder made the comment when he joined his supermodel wife for an interview with Wall Street Journal magazine's July digital issue cover. The couple, who share two sons-- two-year-old Hart and nine-month-old Myles, opened up about their families and careers in the interview which hits Apple News on Friday.

The entrepreneur said that he has learned a lot from his wife's relationship with her ex-partner Bloom, and noted their dynamic is very different from his own experiences in the past.

"What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced. I am in no way a replacement for Flynn's dad. I feel like (I'm part of) Team Flynn," the 30-year-old said.

The couple revealed that they have an open-door policy for Flynn's father Bloom, as well as his friends and their parents. "This is one of the things I love about Miranda. Everyone is welcome. It's the Aussie way," Spiegel said.

The tech tycoon said that he had realised early on into his relationship with the 37-year-old that her son Flynn is her priority. Spiegel, who tied the knot with Kerr in May 2017, even made Kerr a gingerbread house with icing that said her and Flynn's names on their very first date.

The couple also spoke about falling in love with each other, and Kerr revealed that it was she who had to make the first move with the billionaire six years ago. The pair were seated next to each other at a Louis Vuitton event at the Museum of Modern Art when the Victoria's Secret model struck up a conversation with the businessman.

After a great conversation, during which Kerr also told Spiegel about her favourite song "Spiegel im Spiegel" by Estonian composer Arvo Part which he had never heard, the pair decided to exchange numbers. However, Spiegel left abruptly and never followed up, after which Kerr decided to take things in her own hand.

In a text message she sent to Spiegel a month after their first meeting, Kerr wrote: "Just wondering—did you ever listen to that song, 'Spiegel im Spiegel'?" Spiegel revealed in the interview that he hadn't reached out first because he had no idea his future wife was interested in him. "I thought I had no chance, so I wasn't going to waste my time," he recalled.