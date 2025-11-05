A teenage nursery worker from Surrey was convicted of raping and sexually abusing children in his care, including victims as young as three years old.

Thomas Waller, now 18, appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court on Friday, where the judge ruled that the offences were so severe he would have to be sentenced at Crown Court. Waller was found guilty of rape, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and taking indecent images of children.

The crimes took place in 2024, shortly after Waller had qualified to work with young children. His conviction follows a police investigation launched after one of the victims disclosed the abuse to his mother.

Mother's Testimony

The mother of the three-year-old victim told BBC South East she realised something was wrong when her son described being assaulted in a toilet at nursery.

'He told me, in three-year-old terms, that he'd been sexually assaulted at nursery by one of the staff, which was very shocking for me to hear,' she said.

'On hearing that, I stayed very calm and asked him some questions about what he was telling me to try to get him to repeat it, and I was really questioning him in different ways to see if his story would stay the same and consistent, which it did. In fact, he was adding more and more explanation of what happened.'

She immediately informed the nursery, which contacted the police the same day. Officers arrested Waller that evening. The mother described him as 'a very dangerous individual', adding, 'That he can do this at such a young age and in such a calculated way, I find very frightening'.

18-year-old Thomas Waller, a nursery worker from Surrey, has been convicted of raping and sexually abusing children as young as three. The judge told him that he could expect a prison sentence of up to 17 years.pic.twitter.com/Q8zE9t1B0P — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 4, 2025

Seriousness of the Offences

The Crown Prosecution Service said Waller's offences involved 'significant planning and exploitation of his position of trust'. CPS barrister Rio Pahlavanpour told the BBC he had submitted a sentencing note to the court recommending that the case be transferred to Crown Court because of its gravity.

'I had said that, were he an adult, for the most serious offence he would receive a sentence of 13 years — that range being between 11 and 17 [years]', Pahlavanpour explained.

Sentencing and Safeguarding

Waller will remain in custody until sentencing at Guildford Crown Court, where he faces a potential prison term of up to 17 years.

The case has prompted renewed discussion about safeguarding standards in early-years education. Waller had only recently qualified to work in childcare when he committed the offences, highlighting what experts describe as the need for constant supervision and rigorous vetting procedures.

Child-protection specialists say the case underlines the crucial role parents and staff play in identifying early warning signs of abuse. Police praised the child's mother for her composure and quick action, saying her immediate report likely prevented further harm.

As the community comes to terms with the conviction, local authorities have confirmed that support services are being offered to the affected families. The nursery involved has also pledged to cooperate fully with regulators and review its safeguarding protocols.

Waller's sentencing date has not yet been confirmed, but the judge indicated it would take place later in November 2025.