KEY POINTS The power couple attended a cabaret show at Crazy Horse before leaving the venue hand-in-hand.

Fans gifted Perry a rose as paparazzi captured their first public appearance together.

Pop superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have finally gone public with their much-rumoured romance.

On Saturday night, the two were spotted hand-in-hand in Paris, France, celebrating Perry's 41st birthday with a night out at the iconic Crazy Horse cabaret. The moment marked their first official public outing as a couple, sealing months of speculation that had been brewing since summer.

Witnesses said the pair looked 'effortlessly in love' as they left the venue, surrounded by flashing cameras and a small crowd of fans. One well-wisher handed Perry a single rose and wished her a happy birthday, to which she smiled and said softly: 'Thank you so much.'

A Parisian Date to Remember

TMZ obtained footage showing Perry and Trudeau emerging from the cabaret, fingers intertwined and beaming as they made their way to a waiting car. Perry, dressed in a sleek red outfit, while Trudeau cut a dapper figure in a dark suit and open-collar shirt.

'They looked very comfortable with each other, like a couple who's already been together for a while,' one bystander told the outlet.

Once inside their car, the two were driven off into the Paris night, a fittingly romantic setting for one of pop culture's most unexpected new couples.

Their Love Story So Far: A Timeline

July 2025 – Montreal Dinner Sparks Rumours

Perry and Trudeau first drew attention when they were photographed having dinner together at a discreet Montreal restaurant. Afterward, they were seen taking a quiet evening walk through Mount Royal Park, laughing and sharing what looked like a warm, intimate conversation.

August 2025 – A Surprise Concert Guest

A few weeks later, Trudeau was spotted backstage at one of Perry's 'Lifetimes' tour concerts in Montreal. While neither commented publicly, insiders claimed that the two had been in touch "for months" prior to the sighting.

October 2025 – Seaside Kiss in California

Earlier this month, TMZ published photos of the pair sharing a passionate kiss aboard Perry's private yacht off the coast of California. The images went viral, with fans joking that Trudeau was now part of the 'Teenage Dream' singer's next great love story.

October 2025 – Birthday in Paris

Their Paris date night sealed what many had already assumed — that the pop icon and the former prime minister are officially together.

Love and Reinvention

Sources close to Perry say the singer has been 'incredibly happy' and 'glowing' since finding love again. 'Katy feels like she's in a really balanced place in her life — career, motherhood, and now her relationship,' a friend shared.

As for Trudeau, the 53-year-old former Canadian leader has reportedly kept his personal life private since leaving office, focusing on philanthropy and public speaking. Those who know him say he's been 'reinvigorated' by the relationship.

'They both have strong personalities and share a deep appreciation for the arts, culture, and social issues,' said another insider. 'They're a great match, and it shows.'

While neither Perry nor Trudeau has publicly commented on their relationship, their public debut in Paris was loud enough to say it all: a picture of two people ready to embrace love — and the spotlight — together.

Happy birthday, Katy, and congratulations to the new power couple making waves on both sides of the Atlantic.