A SZA song features two politicians trolling each other after California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to the White House with an AI video depicting Trump, Hegseth, and Miller in handcuffs.

In the video depicting the US President, the War Secretary, and White House deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor, the 'It's CUFFING Season' text briefly appears.

Newsom's AI-generated video was in response to the White House's own tweet using SZA's 'Cuffing SZN' SNL song with the caption: 'WE HEARD IT'S CUFFING SZN. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America.'

According to Fox News, Peter Navarro, the counsellor to the US President, condemned Newsom's response, calling it 'not even close to being funny'. He warned that he's only 'inciting more violence', than actually doing something good, referring to Newsom's disapproval of the illegal immigrant crackdown.

'I went to prison, defending the constitution because of woke a[--]holes like you who weaponised our justice system, he also asserted.

Why Newsom Placed Them In Handcuffs

Resisting the current admin's agenda, especially the ICE raids in California, Newsom has been relentless in trolling Trump for months.

Putting them in handcuffs may be a nod to the trio's unwarranted actions in White House. In June, Trump bypassed Newsom and brought in the National Guard to force anti-ICE protestors to retreat. Since then, the crackdown in the state had only intensified.

Miller was, among other things, the major designer and the central executive of Trump's immigration policies. The measures included the travel bans, the separation of families, and the plans for the large-scale deportation of immigrants. Miller was also vastly influential in the development of other conservative policies, including building a conservative legal group recently called America First Legal.'

Meanwhile, Hegseth's inclusion in the AI-generated video of them in handcuffs refers to his recently ordered US military strikes on supposed drug-carrying vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean. Reports stated that it led to over 80 deaths.

Navy admirals reportedly followed Hegseth's command to 'kill everybody'. However, the White House defended the War Secretary, explaining that the strikes were conducted within the bounds of the law.

White House Continues to 'Ragebait' Artists By Using Their Songs

But part of why Newsom responded with an AI-generated video is the White House's continued 'ragebating' of American artists.

The Trump administration has recently been using songs to 'promote hateful messages', which artists themselves condemned.

They've used Sabrina Carpenter's Juno to show the images of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers forcibly removing immigrants. Carpenter immediately reacted, saying 'This video is evil and disgusting. DO NOT ever put me or my music to help your inhumane agenda'.

In response, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson spoke to the local press. She said, 'We won't be sorry for deporting the dangerous criminals, illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country'. The admin proceeded to post another video, this time, with Carpenter's SNL feature.

Even Olivia Rodrigo reacted negatively to the White House's usage of her song in a video released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that urged undocumented immigrants to self-deport. She wrote, 'NEVER use my songs to help your racist, hateful propaganda.' Feds responded with a warning.

The recent artist the White House has been targeting is SZA, with the Cuffing SZN song from SNL. SZA responded by saying it's beginning to feel like a dark time when the government starts ragebaiting artists for free promo.