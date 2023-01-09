Prince Harry did not hold back when he shared his feelings about his stepmother Camilla during his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The Duke of Sussex recalled his mother, Princess Diana's "Panorama" interview, in which she talked about a third person in her marriage to then Prince Charles. That third person was reportedly Camilla, now the Queen Consort.

Being known as the third party in the marriage had people label her as the "villain" to which the 38-year-old agrees. In a transcript of the interview provided by CBS News, he said, "She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage."

Prince Harry called his stepmother "dangerous," and when Cooper asked: "How was she dangerous?" he replied, "Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image...That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information."

He explained, "With a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that." The duke said that over the years he was "one of those bodies" as he wrote in his book, "Camilla sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar."

Last month, Camilla made headlines for the wrong reasons after reports revealed that she had lunch at Murano in Mayfair with two of Meghan Markle's outspoken critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.

Days after the luncheon, Clarkson wrote a scathing piece in The Sun about Meghan Markle. He described his hatred for the former "Suits" star on "a cellular level" and referenced a scene in "Game of Thrones" when he wrote that he looks forward to seeing her being paraded "naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowd chants, 'Shame' and throw lumps of excrement at her."

flicking through The S*n while I was waiting in a caff and read this by clarkson. In what world is something so vicious and unhinged allowed to be printed? completely vindicates everything in #HarryandMeghanNetflix pic.twitter.com/aDXA2nc6J1 — Hannah Stacey (@hanstacey) December 17, 2022

Prince Harry told Cooper that Camilla will do anything to improve her image. He suggested that to do this, she must have positive stories printed about her in the British press "to increase the chances" of her being accepted by the British public.