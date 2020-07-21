An ex-royal press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II has claimed that the monarch's grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry will not be able to settle their feud until they are in the same country.

Dickie Arbiter, who was the press spokesman for the queen from 1988 to 2000, believes that Prince William, 38 and Prince Harry, 35 need to spend time together to solve their differences, which won't be possible if they stay in different countries, reports Us Weekly.

Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie has been staying in Los Angeles, California after the couple officially quit as senior members of the British royal family in March. While announcing the bombshell decision in January this year, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had said they would split their time between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Arbiter told the outlet that William and Harry should reunite to heal any reported misunderstandings, as there shouldn't be "bad blood" amongst brothers, particularly the royal siblings who went through trauma together after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

"They've been through a lot, and they've carried each other, and they've supported each other. And to have a rift is not healthy in any family. So I hope they are getting back together again," the 80-year-old said.

The "On Duty With the Queen" author suggested that the younger brother should move back to England, saying: "Harry being in Los Angeles and William and Catherine being in the United Kingdom, (there's) a great big ocean, a lot of land between, and it's not going to be broached until such time they actually get together (and Harry comes) back to the U.K."

Arbiter also noted that if the duo has been in touch on the phone, that is a step in the right direction, but it would be better if they could spend time together in person.

Rumours of a rift between William and Harry began swirling in 2018, amid reports that William gave his brother an unwelcome relationship advice about the former American actress. The speculations gained more footage when Harry and Meghan, who used to stay near the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge on the grounds of Kensington Palace, moved away to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, though the lack of space was quoted the reason behind it.