While Samsung fans continue to wait with bated breath for the official unveiling of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones, the upcoming handsets have made another appearance online. Apparently, the Korean tech giant is sparing no effort to keep details about its next-gen S-series smartphones under wraps to no avail.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra continue to be subject to leaks. In fact, past leaks have revealed almost everything there's to know about the Galaxy S23 family. According to some reports, the Galaxy S23 lineup will be available in four main colours in the global market.

These include Phantom Black, Misty Lilac, Cotton Flower, and Botanic Green. Aside from this, the Galaxy S23 will be available in some exclusive colourways only via Samsung. According to an earlier report, the Galaxy S23 series phones will be available in Red, Light Green, Light Blue, and Gray colours.

You will be able to buy these colours only from Samsung. You will be able to buy these exclusive Galaxy S23 colours via Samsung.com. Also, you can get a $100 Samsung Credit if you pre-reserve a Galaxy S23 series phone on the company's official website.

A new leak coming from Thailand has now given us a glimpse into the Galaxy S23 lineup in their exclusive colour options. The leaked images suggest Samsung will offer each of the three models in two exclusive colours. This is the company's attempt to encourage customers to buy the phones directly from its official website.

Aside from unveiling the Galaxy S23 series trio, Samsung is reportedly planning to announce its latest laptops at the Unpacked 2023 event. To those unaware, the event will take place on February 1 in San Francisco.

You can watch the Unpacked event on Samsung's official YouTube channel, the newsroom webpage, and the company's website. Samsung isn't likely to take wraps off new tablets, smartwatches, or even headphones at the event.