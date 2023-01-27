Samsung is expected to equip its upcoming Galaxy S23 series trio featuring the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra with awe-inspiring features. Also, the next Galaxy S-series smartphones are likely to boast better specs than the outgoing Galaxy S22 lineup.

Past leaks have given us an idea of what the next-gen S-series phones have to offer. The Korean tech giant could put these rumours to rest during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. Also, more key details about the handsets will be revealed during the impending launch event.

In the meantime, a recent leak has divulged a new Galaxy S23 series feature. Apparently, the feature has spotted strings in the Google Play Services release (via 9to5Google). The decompiled data confirms Google is planning to add Android phones to Fast Pair.

According to the data, this quick setup feature will be available on the highly anticipated Galaxy S23. After rolling out, the feature will automatically detect Android smartphones and show a prompt to initiate the initial setup. Google's Fast Pair feature will simplify and expedite the process of setting up a new Android device.

Read more Google Pixel Fold leaks: Internal code hint at this possible future feature

The feature enables one Android device to find another Android phone that has not been set up yet. As soon as the device is detected, a Fast Pair menu will pop up with on-screen instructions on transferring the data from an old to a new phone. This is a faster way to move your personal information like contracts and photos to a new phone.

However, it is worth noting that only headphones and smartwatches currently boast this highly advantageous Fast Pair feature. However, Fast Pair support is reportedly slated to come to styluses and trackers as well. Meanwhile, Samsung device users can use the company's Smart Switch app to transfer their data.

I have recently found references that show that Google's working on support for locator tags in Fast Pair - see the linked thread for more info. https://t.co/8tvlWaHQpv



Now it turns out Google's working on a first party tracker too! — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 16, 2023

Using the Fast Pair feature is similar to using QR codes to set up other devices. In this process, all you need to do to move your data to another device is to scan a code. Samsung is likely to show off the Fast Pair feature on an Android phone for the first time during the Galaxy S23 series launch.

To those unaware, the Galaxy S23 series trio will be running Android OS with a layer of OneUI on top. The Fast Pair feature might work on Android devices like how the feature appears on WearOS-based smartwatches. The feature will make the process of moving data seamless for Android device users.