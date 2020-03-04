Ex-partners Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunited for a lunch date with their daughter Lea De Seine.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted having lunch with their two-year-old daughter at Pier59 Studios on Tuesday, reports Page Six. According to the outlet, the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor was visiting the Swimsuit model at work, as a photoshoot by Victoria's Secret was underway nearby.

"They seemed very happy. Shayk was cooing what sounded like her native tongue (Russian) to daughter Lea," the source said.

Another source said that the two celebrities are "friends," and are "co-parenting and very much there for each other and their child." Just last month, the former couple had reunited and even posed for pictures together at the BAFTA's after-party at Annabel's in London which was co-hosted by Shayk.

Cooper and Shayk broke-up in June 2019, after four years of being together. Shayk recently spoke about the end of their relationship in an interview with British Vogue in January and said: "I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple."

"I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground," the 34-year-old added.

The runway model also opened up about being a single working mother saying: "It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.'"

Following the news of their split last year, a source had told Entertainment Tonight that the break-up was hardly a surprise since the couple wasn't getting along for quite some time.

"They haven't been getting along for quite some time and seemed to be holding on to their relationship for the sake of their daughter," the source had said, adding that they hoped of reviving their lost romance when Cooper completed promoting "A Star is Born," but things only got worse. "Some of their friends feel they never truly got a chance to know each other outside of being a family, and it was just all too much too fast," the source continued.