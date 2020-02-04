All is good between exes and co-parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

Not only the former couple had a friendly reunion at the BAFTAs after-party on Sunday evening, they even posed for pictures together, seven months after they announced the end of their four-year relationship, reports Elle.

Irina Shayk was also co-hosting the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.'s BAFTAs after-party at Annabel's in London. She posed for a photo with her ex, that British Vogue later shared on its Instagram account. For the picture, Cooper and Shayk were joined by British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, who also recently interviewed the model for the magazine's March 2020 cover story.

In the interview, the 34-year-old had opened up about being a single mom to two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, and life without Cooper. "I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple," the model had said about the "A Star Is Born" actor.

"I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground," she had said, adding, "it's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.'"

For the award night, the Russian supermodel opted for a statement sheer dress with a cream bodysuit underneath. The Burberry netted dress featured an embellishment of an array of glittering jewels and a fringed hemline.

The runway model paired the dress with a nude strappy heels and accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and a pair of stud earrings. She left her slick and neatly parted hair open and opted for light makeup. Meanwhile, Cooper looked dapper in a classic Hollywood style black suit and bow tie.

Shayk started dating the 45-year-old actor in the spring of 2015 and welcomed daughter Lea with him in March 2017. Cooper and Shayk also sparked engagement rumours in 2016 when the Swimsuit model was spotted rocking a large emerald ring, which she wore for more than two years. However, they called it quits in June 2019.