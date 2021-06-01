Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who are expecting their first child together, "are both amazing with children," according to a close friend of the British royal.

Celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, who has been friends with the Princess for a long time, also named the British royal a godmother to one of her three children. Now it's Beatrice's turn to welcome a baby into the world, and Peacock couldn't be happier about it.

In a recent conversation with Hello! magazine, the nutritionist said: "It is so exciting. They (Beatrice and Edoardo) are both amazing with children and it will be so lovely for Wolfie to have a baby brother or sister." Edoardo shares son Wolfie, a.k.a. Christopher Woolf, with ex-fiance Dara Huang. It was previously said that Beatrice loves being a stepmother to the 5-year-old.

Peacock, who helped prepare Beatrice, her sister Princess Eugenie and their cousin Prince Harry for their weddings, feels that the dynamic between Beatrice and Edoardo has changed since their secret wedding in July last year. The Czech-born former model said: "They are so happy together and now they are finally married. It's funny how that changes the dynamic. Even though they were wonderful together before, they are a proper family now."

Peacock and her fund manager husband David were in attendance at Windsor Castle for the weddings of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank and Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2018, but couldn't attend Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, the mother-of-three is happy with her friend's decision to not wait for a big wedding, having already postponed it twice. She said: "I think she did it in such an incredible way - it was exactly right at the time. Bea wanted to get married and she married the man she loved."

"They were thoughtful with regards to the rest of the nation that was locked down. It's just wonderful. I'm so happy for her," she added about the wedding which was attended only by close family members including Beatrice's grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip.

Beatrice's baby will be the 12th great-grandchild for the Queen, and the fourth she welcomes this year. The royal tot, who will also be the second grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, will be 11th in line to the throne.