Meghan Markle's absence at the recent Super Bowl caused confusion among royal watchers who think that she should have been there to help Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie understand the game.

Photos emerged of the Duke of Sussex and his 31-year-old cousin watching the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in a private box. Even though they wore masks, it was evident from their head positions, forehead, and eyes that they did not understand how the game works.

"They both looked confused as perhaps they didn't understand what was really going on in American football as their eyes show frustration and confusion as that was all you could see as they wore masks to protect themselves against the crowds," Dr. Lillian Glass told The Express.

She added that it seemed "awkward and out of place that Eugenie was there since not being an American may not have allegiance to any of the two teams - the Bengals or the Rams - being showcased." The princess may not have "even known what was going on in the game" and you can supposedly "tell by her forehead and in her body language that she looks somewhat confused."

Dr. Glass admitted that she finds it "odd" that Prince Harry did not take his wife Meghan Markle to watch the Super Bowl. After all, she is an American who probably knows more about the game than he or Princess Eugenie.

She said, "As the Princess is not American, Meghan would have most likely understood the game as it takes a while to understand, and all that was going on better than Eugenie."

Dr. Glass likewise suggested that Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie did not appear to enjoy the game. She claimed the 37-year old seemed bored and awkward as he sat there with his cousin looking distant.

Prince Harry is said to be a long-time sports fan but it was his first Super Bowl experience in person. He even dropped by the LA Rams' locker room post-game to congratulate them and rub shoulders with other celebrities. Meanwhile, it is believed that Meghan Markle stayed home at their Montecito mansion to watch over their children Archie, 2, and Lilibet, eight months.