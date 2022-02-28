There have been speculations that Prince Harry is not actually happy in his married life with Meghan Markle and this is said to be evident from his facial expressions.

Body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass analysed a series of photos of the Duke of Sussex taken from his appearance at the recent Super Bowl. During the game, he was photographed with Princess Eugenie.

Even though both wore face masks, she claimed that the 37-year old appeared bored and unhappy. She said both royals did not look as happy together as they did back in the U.K. Dr. Glass said that Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's previous public appearances in the U.K. showed them both looking happy. They also appeared close unlike how they acted at the Super Bowl.

"In the earlier photos with Eugenie, you see him with a genuine smile and his distance is close to Eugenie. He seems genuinely happy. That is not the case here," she told The Express adding, "While Eugenie seems confused Harry looks stiff and bored as he even moves his head away from Eugenie," who is leaning toward him but he "leans away from her with his head."

The internationally renowned body language expert claimed that the Duke of Sussex seemed to be distancing himself from her at that moment as he "looks bored and glassy-eyed which may reflect his boredom." She explained, "Even though they are both wearing masks you can tell a lot from the head positions, forehead, and eyes in the moments of this photo."

Dr. Glass also analysed a photo shared by "Cedric the Entertainer" of his meeting with Prince Harry after the game at the L.A. Rams' locker room. They exchanged a few smiles which according to her, were forced on the royal's part. He did not show a "genuine smile but rather a perfunctory smile" as he tried to meet with celebrities in the U.S.A. In the photo, the Duke of Sussex showed a "tight and awkward smile." She claimed that he "doesn't look as happy as he looked in the U.K." since his move across the pond with Meghan Markle.