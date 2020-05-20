Coronavirus lockdown has impacted every aspect of life. It is certain that the former royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also largely impacted by the pandemic forcing them to delay their plans regarding their new projects as independent royals. Experts believe that they might have suffered a setback due to the outbreak, nonetheless, once the lockdown is over, they will "find a whole world outside the front door."

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge announced their plans to exit the royal family earlier this year. After several discussions, the couple officially stepped back from their royal duties on March 31. After leaving London, the couple briefly stayed in Canada and made Los Angeles their permanent abode.

After giving up Sussex Royal and several other associations, followers were looking forward to their next move. However, the coronavirus pandemic has stalled their plans.

Speaking with Fox News, royal historian and blogger Marlene Koenig said that shifting to the US is a "positive move" for the royal parents.

"At some point, they will put down roots, but being in quarantine does put a damper on the plans they may have been ready to announce regarding their new nonprofit, Archewell and other [projects]," she said.

She believes it's just a matter of time before they are able to capture new opportunities.

"Within the limitations of the pandemic, they have continued to keep in touch with their patronages as well do a bit of volunteer work in Los Angeles," Koenig continued. "For Harry, this is a new world. Yes, they have security, but the trappings of a royal life were left in the U.K. so for Harry, now sheltered in a very nice house, will soon — once quarantine is lifted – find a whole world outside the front door," she added.

Koenig suggests they are "thriving" in America. However, their biggest setback remains the current lockdown.

Keonig is not the only royal expert who believes the couple will flourish in the US. Leslie Carroll, the author of the book "American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," believes they are a "perfect match" and do everything together.

According to Carroll, they both are generous and have learned to give back. She believes despite being called out several times for not following the royal protocol, Meghan is understanding towards Harry.

"Apart from, or in addition to, the obvious mutual physical attraction, they want the same things -- to make the world a better place for humanity, especially women and children," Carroll said. "They want to be able to use their voices and the platform that their place in society afforded them, to amplify their message and enlarge their visions... As a boy, Harry had been unable to protect [his mother from the tabloids]. This time, the prince vowed not to permit history to repeat itself... he has kept his word," she added.

The comments of the royal experts come on the occasion of the couple's second year marriage anniversary on Tuesday. Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.