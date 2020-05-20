Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a day off to celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and spent it with their son Archie in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are isolating with their one-year-old son at their new home in Los Angeles amid coronavirus pandemic, cleared their engagements for the day to enjoy a "lovely" family moment with Archie, reports Harper's Bazaar.

"The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family. They're not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary," a source close to the couple told the outlet.

Meanwhile, a source close to the family told People on Tuesday: "Today the family is spending a quiet day together."

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had quietly celebrated their first wedding anniversary at their Frogmore Cottage residence in Britain as the couple had welcomed their first child less than two weeks ago. The couple had marked the day by sharing a video of moments from their wedding set to the tune of "This Little Light of Mine," which was chosen by them for their recessional.

The video on their then-active Instagram account of "Sussex Royal" was captioned: "We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: 'Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.'"

While "This Little Light of Mine" played for their recessional, the song that played when the former American actress walked down the aisle to marry Harry was chosen entirely by the British prince.

"It was actually Harry's choice entirely and I think a really beautiful piece," the 38-year-old had revealed in a personal recording for the exhibition "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," which was opened at Windsor Castle in October 2018. Meanwhile, Harry added in the same series of recordings: "I was looking for something completely different... Wherever we are, whatever we're doing, we can close our eyes, listen to that music and take ourselves straight back to that moment, it's a beautiful thing for both of us."

The exhibition had allowed the public to see the couple's wedding outfits for the first time since their nuptials, and in a first, the visitors could also hear the couple guiding them through various stages of their wedding planning via audio multimedia guides.