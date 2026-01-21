Microsoft has officially unveiled the second wave of titles for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, confirming that Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding: Director's Cut will lead a robust lineup of 10 new additions spanning late January and early February 2026. The announcement, made on 20 January, sees the high-profile delivery simulator arrive on the service alongside several heavy-hitting sequels and indie breakouts.

The inclusion of Death Stranding: Director's Cut is particularly notable given its history as a former PlayStation console exclusive. Starting 21 January, subscribers across Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S can access the definitive version of the 2019 epic, which features expanded combat mechanics, high frame-rate support, and crossover content from Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077, as reported by The Mirror.

High-Octane Action and Strategic Depth

Beyond the spotlight on Kojima Productions, the late January drop introduces a diverse range of genres. Joining the service on 21 January alongside Death Stranding is Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, a 2025 retro-inspired side-scroller that marks a return to the franchise's difficult 2D roots. Developed by the team behind Blasphemous, the title has been praised for its challenging platforming and pixel-art aesthetic.

The end of the month will see the arrival of two significant sequels. On 27 January, the philosophical puzzle game The Talos Principle 2 joins the library, followed on 29 January by the visceral action of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. According to Wccftech, the latter is being hailed as a major 'Wave 2' highlight, bringing its brutal third-person combat to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

The Full 'Wave 2' Schedule

Microsoft has outlined a tiered release schedule for the upcoming weeks, ensuring a steady stream of content through the first week of February.

21 January: Death Stranding: Director's Cut (Cloud, PC, Xbox), RoadCraft (PC), and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (Cloud, PC, Xbox).

Death Stranding: Director's Cut (Cloud, PC, Xbox), RoadCraft (PC), and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (Cloud, PC, Xbox). 27 January: The Talos Principle 2 (PC, Xbox) and the 'Toxic Tangle' update for Grounded 2.

The Talos Principle 2 (PC, Xbox) and the 'Toxic Tangle' update for Grounded 2. 28 January: Anno: Mutationem (Cloud, PC, Console) and Drop Duchy (Cloud, PC, Console).

Anno: Mutationem (Cloud, PC, Console) and Drop Duchy (Cloud, PC, Console). 29 January: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Cloud, PC, Xbox) and MySims: Cozy Bundle (PC).

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Cloud, PC, Xbox) and MySims: Cozy Bundle (PC). 2 February: Indika (Cloud, PC, Xbox), a surreal narrative adventure set in 19th-century Russia.

Indika (Cloud, PC, Xbox), a surreal narrative adventure set in 19th-century Russia. 3 February: Final Fantasy II, continuing the pixel remaster rollout on the service, as cited by Xbox Wire.

Departures and Service Attrition

As is standard for the service, the addition of new titles coincides with the removal of several older entries. Seven games are scheduled to leave the Game Pass library on 31 January 2026. This list includes the highly-regarded narrative RPG Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, which notably only spent 12 months on the service, and the physics-based racing game Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders.

Other departures include Cataclismo, Starbound, Paw Patrol World, and Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap. Subscribers are encouraged to finish their playthroughs or use their 20% member discount to purchase these titles before they are delisted, according to Vice.

With the 'Wave 1' additions earlier this month—which included Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village—January 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most significant months for the service in terms of total retail value, as noted by Pure Xbox.