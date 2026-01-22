After weeks of mounting speculation regarding studio closures and redundancies, French video game publisher Ubisoft officially announced on Wednesday a sweeping reorganisation of its corporate structure. The company is pivoting to a decentralised model, dividing operations into five distinct 'Creative Houses,' each specialising in specific genres.

The restructuring has resulted in the immediate cancellation of six titles currently in development, most notably, the long-awaited remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. In addition to this high-profile casualty, Ubisoft has discontinued work on four unannounced games and one mobile title, citing a failure to meet 'enhanced quality' and portfolio prioritisation criteria.

The Five Creative Houses

The core of Ubisoft's new strategy involves splitting the 17,000-employee company into five autonomous units. According to the publisher, these houses will possess full financial ownership and responsibility for their own economic performance, combining development with go-to-market strategies.

The divisions are categorised as follows:

Creative House 1 (Vantage Studios): Focused on expanding established 'billionaire brands' such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

Focused on expanding established 'billionaire brands' such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. Creative House 2: Dedicated to competitive and cooperative shooters, housing franchises like The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell.

Dedicated to competitive and cooperative shooters, housing franchises like The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell. Creative House 3: Centred on live-service experiences, managing titles including For Honor, The Crew, and Skull & Bones.

Centred on live-service experiences, managing titles including For Honor, The Crew, and Skull & Bones. Creative House 4: Tasked with immersive fantasy and narrative-driven worlds, overseeing Anno, Rayman, and Beyond Good & Evil.

Tasked with immersive fantasy and narrative-driven worlds, overseeing Anno, Rayman, and Beyond Good & Evil. Creative House 5: Aims to reclaim ground in the casual and family market with brands such as Just Dance and Uno.

Studio Closures and Delays

The overhaul has had immediate consequences for Ubisoft's global workforce. The publisher confirmed during a media call that its studios in Halifax and Stockholm have been shuttered. However, leadership declined to specify the total number of job losses expected, though they acknowledged that further details on workforce reduction would be shared later.

Furthermore, the company has mandated a return to a five-day in-office working policy for all teams, albeit with an annual allowance for working from home.

Regarding its release schedule, Ubisoft stated it will allocate additional development time to seven unnamed projects to ensure quality benchmarks are met. This includes delaying an unannounced title, originally slated for the 2026 financial year, to 2027.

However, the company noted that four new intellectual properties are currently in the works, including March of Giants.

A 'Radical Move' for Growth

Yves Guillemot, Founder and CEO of Ubisoft, described the changes as a 'major reset' necessary to navigate a AAA industry that has become increasingly selective and competitive.

'We are transforming Ubisoft's operating model to produce exceptional quality games on the two core pillars of our strategy, Open World Adventures and GaaS-native experiences (Games as a Service),' Guillemot said. 'It is a radical move, relying on a more decentralised creative organisation with faster decision making.'

Guillemot admitted the decisions were difficult but insisted they were vital for building a sustainable organisation. 'The portfolio refocus will have a significant impact on the Group's short-term financial trajectory... but this reset will strengthen the Group and enable it to renew with sustainable growth.'

Ubisoft reported sales of €330 million ($443 million) for the latest quarter, driven largely by its back catalogue, with full earnings to be published on 12 February.