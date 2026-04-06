The first glimpse into the next evolution of survival is finally here as Undead Labs officially opens recruitment for its early testing phase.

Xbox fans have waited years for news, yet this sudden opportunity comes with a catch that might leave some survivors stranded. While the gates are opening, only a select few will be granted entry into the secretive world of this highly anticipated sequel.

The Long-Awaited Return to the Apocalypse

The team at Undead Labs is launching an alpha playtest for the next State of Decay, allowing a small group of gamers to test the build ahead of schedule.

State of Decay 3 was first announced during an Xbox Showcase event back in 2020, but has been largely quiet for the past few years. The arrival of this initial alpha playtest indicates the game is progressing well, reassuring fans that the next chapter in the survival series is finally drawing closer.

The latest State of Decay 3 trailer provides a much-anticipated update on the project's status, confirming that a closed alpha playtest is officially scheduled for May 2026. Within the footage, franchise co-creator Brant Fitzgerald reaches out to the community to invite them into this testing phase, as the studio is eager for player input to help steer the game's direction during these critical stages of development.

Testing New Mechanics and Four-Player Co-op

'Starting next month, we'll be hosting a series of Alpha Playtests with the community,' Fitzgerald said. 'I'm not going to spoil the surprise for you, but I can say that it will feature four-player co-op, some new base-building and resource strategies, and a whole lot of combat.'

Those eager to get involved can register for the State of Decay 3 alpha playtest through the official State of Decay website, where a select number of applicants will be chosen to experience the survival sequel firsthand during its upcoming trial phase.

Ongoing Trials and the Road to 2027

Even if a fan misses out on this specific round, Fitzgerald notes that anyone who registers will remain on the shortlist for further testing phases scheduled throughout the year. While this ensures multiple chances for the community to get involved and share their thoughts with the team, the ongoing schedule suggests that a 2026 launch is unlikely, potentially pushing the debut into 2027 at the earliest.

For those desperate to experience State of Decay 3, securing a spot in the alpha playtest appears to be the only way to play for the foreseeable future.

Regarding what participants can anticipate from the May alpha playtest, Fitzgerald remains tight-lipped about the finer details but confirms that four-player co-op, base construction, and combat systems will all be available for evaluation.

Prioritising Feedback and Community Survival

The sequel intends to mirror its predecessor's reliance on player input throughout the production cycle, with Fitzgerald invoking the 'Community is Survival' motto to highlight how much weight the studio places on external critiques. Consequently, this upcoming trial serves as a vital step in crafting the experience that the fanbase has been anticipating for almost eight years.

Whether you are chosen for the initial May trial or wait for future opportunities throughout the year, joining the research program is currently the only way to influence the sequel's final form. As Undead Labs prepares to open its doors to the public, the path to 2027 looks to be a collaborative effort between the developers and the survivors who know the franchise best. Keep a close eye on the official portal for your invitation to help define the next era of zombie survival.