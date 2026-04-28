An indie video game based on molecular chemistry has become an unlikely viral sensation following the arrest of its creator for a botched assassination attempt on President Donald Trump. Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was apprehended on Saturday night after allegedly attempting to storm the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton, armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and an array of knives.

As news of the attack broke, internet sleuths quickly unearthed Allen's digital footprint, centreing on his 2018 Steam release, 'Bohrdom.' The game, described by Allen as a 'non-violent asymmetrical fighting game', has seen a massive spike in visibility, though not for its gameplay. Instead, the title has taken on a grim irony, with social media users repeating the phrase, 'This game is a miss', in reference to the failed attack.

A Brazen Attempt at the Washington Hilton

On 25 April, an attempt was made to assassinate high-ranking members of the Trump administration, including the US President himself. The incident occurred at approximately 8:34 pm at the Washington Hilton, where over 2,500 guests, including President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, were gathered as the annual media gala was underway.

According to federal prosecutors, Allen charged a security magnetometer checkpoint outside the main ballroom. Secret Service agents engaged the suspect after he fired at least one shot, striking an officer in his bullet-resistant vest.

Allen was taken into custody at the scene and is charged with the attempted assassination of the President of the United States, along with the interstate transportation of firearms with intent to commit a felony.

Read more Cole Allen Before the White House Dinner Attack: From Caltech Wheelchair Brake Inventor to Alleged Shooter Cole Allen Before the White House Dinner Attack: From Caltech Wheelchair Brake Inventor to Alleged Shooter

Alleged Assassin's Manifesto

Minutes before the shooting, Allen reportedly sent a 1,000-word manifesto to family members, signing it as 'Cole "coldForce" "Friendly Federal Assassin" Allen'. The document, which is now a central piece of evidence for the FBI, detailed a plan to target administration officials.

In a chilling assessment of his surroundings, Allen wrote that he found security at the Washington Hilton to be 'notably lax'. He described himself as a 'lone wolf' and expressed a belief that his actions were a necessary response to the current political climate. 'I am no longer willing to permit a traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,' Allen reportedly wrote in the document.

Indie Game Goes Viral

Following his failed assassination plot, Allen's indie game, which was a 2018 Steam release, 'Bohrdom' has gone viral. The game was described as a 'skill-based, non-violent asymmetrical fighting game loosely derived from a chemistry model that is itself loosely based on reality.'

According to Hindustan Times, the game primarily serves as a teaching tool, tasking players with either helping an electron escape an atom or acting as the nucleus to prevent it. It was intended to be a peaceful, educational experience—a stark contrast to the violence Allen is accused of perpetrating in the capital.

'Bohrdom' Flooded with Reviews

The Steam page for 'Bohrdom' has been flooded with reviews reflecting the failed assassination attempt, as users repurpose the platform to comment on the breaking news.

One user wrote, 'Wow, what a cool game about atoms. I wonder what the dev is up to these days.' Others were more blunt, stating, 'The game is as much of a failure as Cole Allen is an assassin,' and, 'You are going to have to practice your aim.'

The sudden influx of traffic has turned the 2018 title into a hub for political commentary. 'This game is really a miss. As a shooter, it seriously fails,' another user remarked, referencing Allen's inability to reach his target. One user quipped, 'I appreciate the attempt, but the dev definitely failed the execution.'

Amidst the trolling, original 2021 reviews offer a contrast, with one player noting, 'Playing as an electron is low-key highly addicting.'