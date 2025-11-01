An explosion believed to be intentional rocked Harvard Medical School's Goldenson building early Saturday morning, prompting a multi-agency investigation and renewed scrutiny of campus security protocols. The blast occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on the fourth floor of the building, located on the Longwood Campus's main quad in Boston.

Two Individuals Fled Scene, Say Police

According to reports from The Harvard Crimson, a Harvard University Police Department officer responding to a fire alarm witnessed two unidentified individuals fleeing the building at the time of the detonation. The officer attempted to stop them but was unsuccessful. Authorities have not released descriptions of the individuals, and no arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.

The Boston Fire Department's Arson Unit conducted a sweep of the building and confirmed the explosion was intentional. No additional devices were found, and no injuries were reported.

Nature of Device Remains Unclear

Sources familiar with the investigation told The New York Post that the device used was not classified as a bomb, though further details have not been disclosed. The lack of clarity around the device's construction and motive has fueled speculation, but officials have urged the public to await verified updates.

The FBI has joined the investigation and was seen on campus Saturday morning. The Boston Police Department declined to comment, and Harvard University Police have not issued a formal statement.

Goldenson Building: A Key Research Hub

The Goldenson building houses several research labs and administrative offices affiliated with Harvard Medical School. While the explosion did not result in injuries or structural collapse, the incident has raised concerns about access control and emergency response protocols on campus.

The explosion has raised concerns about campus safety and emergency preparedness, particularly in research-intensive environments like Harvard Medical School. While no injuries were reported and no additional devices were found, the intentional nature of the blast has prompted questions about access control and security protocols. The FBI's involvement underscores the seriousness of the incident, though officials have yet to release further details about the device or possible motives.

Ongoing Investigation

As of Saturday evening, investigators had not released further details about the individuals seen fleeing the scene or any potential motives. The FBI's presence on campus, as reported by The Harvard Crimson, indicates that the case may extend beyond local jurisdiction, though no federal charges have been announced.