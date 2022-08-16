The children of Angelina Jolie are begging her to eat after she got dangerously thin, a report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine that Jolie has become perilously thin because of a stressful custody battle with Brad Pitt. An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet that the "Maleficent" star had no appetite with so much at stake.

The insider said, "The kids have been pushing her to eat. They order take-out and insist she finish her whole portion. Angelina hated that she was causing them to worry. Her goal is to gain 10 pounds by the end of summer."

This is not the first time that Angelina Jolie was reported to be raising concerns over her health. In 2017, the same news outlet claimed that her divorce from Brad Pitt caused her to wither away.

It was even reported that Jolie got scarily thin after a mysterious hospital visit. However, up to this writing, there are not enough pieces of evidence that the "Salt" actress had lost weight.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has been feeling emotional as her daughter Zahara starts college this year. After seeing off her daughter to Spelman College, the "Lara Croft" star shared that she has been experiencing "bittersweet" emotions and knows she's going to miss her girl, with whom she shares a very strong bond, a lot.

A tattler told HollywoodLife.com, "Angelina has always had an incredibly close bond with Zahara, so seeing her off to college is very bittersweet. They have been spending some extra alone time together because Angie knows how much she's going to miss her little girl."

It added, "They've been doing all the typical mother-daughter stuff to prepare her for school. Shopping for books, school supplies, and everything she needs to make sure she's comfortable in her dorm while living on campus. They got an extensive tour of the school before moving in, and Angie is so excited to see her daughter flourish in such a beautiful environment. She thinks it's an excellent school and is so excited to watch her baby grow up."

The same unidentified informant shared, "Angelina's been in Atlanta for a few days with Zahara and she'll be staying a little longer to get her settled. Leaving without her daughter is not something that will be easy, but the good thing is that she has been through this before with Maddox [her oldest son]."

It furthered, "And Zahara is at least staying in the country, it's a pretty quick trip back and forth compared to when Maddox was in Yonsei [South Korea] so she's taking some comfort in that. Still, it's a very emotional, bittersweet time for her. As exciting as it all is, letting go is just very hard for her."

For starters, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. The former lovebirds may not be together, but they are still proud parents of their incredible kids.