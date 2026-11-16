The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating routers linked to two sites in Arkansas and Texas following a nationwide flight halt, as the equipment manufacturer pushes back against suggestions its devices malfunctioned.

The investigation follows the 13 November ground stop, which suspended departures for more than four hours after communications and radar feeds became unstable. Officials have identified excessive network traffic associated with facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas, and Amarillo, Texas, but have not established the root cause.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which owns router manufacturer Juniper Networks, says the equipment behaved as intended. Its response raises a central question for investigators: whether the problem involved the devices, their installation or how they were configured.

Manufacturer Says Equipment Worked as Configured

An HPE spokesperson defended the devices, saying: 'They did not fail.'

In another statement, the company said: 'Based on what we know today, the device functioned as it was configured to by the installer.'

That position does not establish who or what caused the disruption. It distinguishes a hardware malfunction from the possibility that equipment operating according to its settings contributed to wider network instability.

L3Harris, the FAA's network service provider, said it was assisting the investigation and took the nationwide ground stop's consequences for travellers, airlines and air traffic operations seriously. Equipment is undergoing examination at its laboratory in Florida.

Two Sites Generated Excessive Network Traffic

The FAA identified a radio communications facility in El Dorado and a radar installation in Amarillo as potential sources of the excessive data. According to the agency, its network experienced approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. The traffic destabilised older equipment and affected communications and radar information.

L3Harris had been working at the Arkansas site, including installing a new router. Blocking the two locations stabilised the network, the FAA said. Broadcasting functionality on new routers was also disabled as a precaution.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Arkansas work involved replacing an ageing copper connection with fibre. When that router was activated, equipment in Texas also began flooding the system, he said.

The Amarillo installation had been replaced roughly three weeks earlier. Why it began generating problematic traffic during the Arkansas work remains part of the investigation.

Nationwide Ground Stop Lasted More Than Four Hours

The FAA issued the ground stop at 3:54pm Eastern Time on Friday, 13 November, and lifted it at 8:15pm. Aircraft already airborne could continue flying, while departing passengers faced delays and uncertainty. Officials said they waited for the network to stabilise before allowing departures to resume.

The agency subsequently said the disruption was not a complete loss of communications. Some radio frequencies and radar feeds remained reliable, enabling controllers to communicate with and track aircraft.

The FAA said every aircraft landed safely and that established safety procedures remained in operation throughout the disruption.

Investigators Have Not Assigned Responsibility

Duffy said FAA personnel were participating in the equipment review and that the FBI had offered assistance. Officials had no indication of a foreign cyberattack, he said, while leaving open the possibility of following other evidence. He also cautioned against announcing a cause before investigators were certain of their findings.

Restoring the network resolved the immediate operational problem. Establishing why routine maintenance triggered widespread instability, and what changes could prevent a recurrence, remains unfinished work.