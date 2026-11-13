A former assistant to Jeffrey Epstein has told Congress that two FBI agents left St. Thomas Airport in 2007 without questioning her or another woman after the financier intervened, according to her testimony. The encounter also shaped how she understood the allegations against him: she said she believed his account because investigators had never asked for hers.

Sarah Kellen recounted the incident during a 21 May 2026 interview with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. She said an airport handler told her FBI agents wanted to speak to her and another woman. Epstein told them to wait, then approached the agents himself. About 10 minutes later, he returned and said: 'Okay, let's go.' The group boarded the plane.

Kellen Says Investigators Never Heard Her Account

Kellen told lawmakers that Epstein portrayed himself as the victim of women seeking his money. Because law enforcement had not questioned her, she said she had little information beyond his explanation.

'Nobody questioned me, nobody approached me, so I only had his narrative,' she testified.

She also said she did not know she had been named as a potential co-conspirator in the 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and federal prosecutors until it became public. The agreement extended federal protection to four women named as potential co-conspirators, including Kellen. She said she had not been consulted before it was signed.

The report does not establish what Epstein said to the agents, why they left, or whether they intended to conduct formal interviews. The airport account is presented through Kellen's testimony, not an independent finding about the agents' actions or motives.

Congressional Report Calls for Witnesses to Be Reinterviewed

The Republican-led House committee released its 137-page report on 10 November after a 15-month investigation into the handling of the Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases. It argues that federal investigators and prosecutors repeatedly failed to pursue evidence and witnesses that could have strengthened the case against Epstein.

The report criticises the 2007 agreement, which allowed Epstein to avoid federal prosecution in Florida in exchange for pleading guilty to state charges. In 2008, he pleaded guilty in Florida state court to soliciting prostitution from a minor. He received an 18-month sentence and was released after serving about 13 months.

The committee recommends that the Justice Department interview or reinterview key witnesses, investigate allegations involving Epstein's associates, and give survivors access to their personal records. It identifies longtime assistant Lesley Groff as a witness who should be questioned further.

A Separate Airport Incident Involved a Target Letter

The report also describes a separate episode at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Investigators planned to serve a target letter on another woman they regarded as an alleged co-conspirator, but Epstein diverted his aircraft to the US Virgin Islands, preventing delivery.

The committee does not identify this as the same incident Kellen described at St. Thomas. The accounts concern different women and separate investigative actions.

The report's recommendations put renewed attention on people who may hold information about Epstein's operations. Kellen's account illustrates one consequence of the earlier investigative gaps: without being interviewed, she said, she accepted Epstein's version of events. The committee says further interviews are needed to pursue outstanding leads and address failures that left survivors without adequate protection.