A University of Mississippi student at the centre of a viral backlash over alleged racist behaviour has received an extraordinary wave of financial support, with a fundraiser launched in her defence approaching $100,000 (£76,000).

Lauren Mayfield, who was identified in reports as one of two women appearing to make monkey noises and gestures in doorbell camera footage outside an apartment occupied by Black students, has attracted tens of thousands of dollars in donations.

The GiveSendGo campaign, titled 'Stand with Lauren', was organised by Tom Hennessey and has a fundraising target of $100,000 (£76,000). By Friday, 13 November, it had collected $91,670 (£69,700), according to the campaign's fundraising page.

Why Is Lauren Mayfield Receiving Donations?

The money is intended to cover potential lost income, professional opportunities and other expenses arising from the controversy.

Hennessey has made his support conditional on Mayfield refusing to apologise. In the fundraiser's description, he argued that she had not assaulted anyone or broken the law, describing the incident as a 'juvenile stunt' that had been blown out of proportion because the apartment residents were Black.

He also warned that he reserved the right to cancel the fundraiser if Mayfield disavowed his support or issued an apology.

What Happened in the Viral Ole Miss Video?

The controversy began after Black Ole Miss student Jakiyra Metcalf shared Ring camera footage showing three women walking past her apartment on 6 November.

Two of the women appeared to make monkey-like noises and gestures, including beating their chests, as they passed the camera.

The footage quickly spread online, prompting widespread condemnation and a university investigation.

The University of Mississippi described the behaviour as 'deeply troubling, hurtful, and unacceptable'.

Another Student Apologises and Withdraws From Ole Miss

Another student identified as Alaina Kunes subsequently apologised, describing her behaviour as 'insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful'.

She also claimed she had not known the race of the residents before the incident. Kunes later withdrew from the university.

Mayfield, meanwhile, had not publicly apologised as of the latest reports.

Fundraiser Divides Social Media Users

The fundraising campaign has exposed a sharp divide in public reaction, with some donors defending the student while others have questioned why she should receive financial support.

Several commenters suggested the women had been making animal noises in front of multiple doorbell cameras rather than deliberately targeting Black residents.

One commenter wrote: 'I think it comes down to, did she even know who was in the apartment? Or did they just see a ring camera?'

Another defended the behaviour, saying: 'It was clearly a joke and comedy is legal again!'

Others were less sympathetic. One commenter questioned whether the people affected by the incident had received comparable support, writing: 'Does the person who owns the doorbell camera have a fundraiser? Because that's the one I would be donating to.'

Another simply asked: 'What is the money supposed to be used for?'

The growing donations have turned the incident into a wider argument about accountability, free expression, and whether people facing public backlash should receive financial backing.

The university's investigation remains ongoing, and no final disciplinary outcome for Mayfield has been established in the information available.