Israeli authorities are examining allegations that officials in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office deliberately provided police with information that may have led to the arrests of three southern Bedouin men affiliated with the Arab political party Ra'am, according to an investigative report broadcast by Israeli broadcaster Channel 12.

The men were arrested on 27 October, election day, after Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, reportedly contacted senior police officials about them the previous day.

Election Eve Tip Sparks Dawn Raids

Channel 12's investigative programme Uvda reported that Norden contacted the office of Police Commissioner Daniel Levy on 26 October, alleging that activists from the Arab Ra'am party were paying voters to increase turnout. He reportedly referred police to another source, identified as a former Prime Minister's Office employee, who was contacted by investigators before the arrests.

According to the outlet, 14 police officers searched the homes of three men in southern Israel without obtaining search warrants. The police issued a statement claiming they discovered envelopes containing tens of thousands of shekels during the raids.

However, officers reportedly found no evidence of vote-buying at Rahat resident Dr. Saef Abu Reash's home. Abu Reash spent six days in detention before the Beersheba Magistrate's Court ordered his release without conditions.

Two other men, Hussein al-Masoudin and Ibrahim al-Garibi, were also released without charges or restrictions. Both denied wrongdoing, maintaining that money discovered during the searches was intended for charity.

Abu Reash Denounces 'Political Persecution'

Footage obtained by the outlet captured Abu Reash's pregnant wife questioning officers during the raid. 'Are you taking him?' she asked. 'Why? I'm just asking because I'm about to give birth, and I'll be home alone.'

Following his release, Abu Reash described his arrest as 'pure political persecution', calling his detention 'one of the most humiliating moments of my life.' According to the outlet, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and the police's Investigations and Intelligence Division are examining whether the operation formed part of a pre-planned effort to undermine the election's legitimacy.

Shin Bet Chief Faces Separate Allegations

Separately, Channel 12 reported that Shin Bet chief David Zini sought permission on election day to wiretap five Arab lawmakers over suspicions of foreign interference in the vote. According to the outlet, the Attorney General's Office reportedly rejected the request. The Shin Bet chief met with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's main political challenger, two days after the election, according to the outlet.

During the meeting at Zini's office, the outlet reported that Zini presented a large binder containing intelligence material and claimed that 'since 2018, the Arabs have been stealing the election in Israel. All the Shin Bet heads have ignored it. I came and turned over this stone.'

Netanyahu's Office Rejects Claims

Netanyahu's office rejected the allegations, saying Norden had merely connected an individual who provided information about suspected wrongdoing with police. 'He fulfilled his duty, as expected of every law-abiding citizen,' the statement said. The office rejected suggestions of further involvement, warning that such allegations could constitute grounds for defamation proceedings.

Meanwhile, Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot pledged to establish a commission of inquiry into what he described as 'the interference of the Prime Minister's Office on election day and the behaviour of the security agencies around it.'

Authorities are continuing to examine the allegations. No finding has established that Netanyahu's office deliberately planted false information or orchestrated the arrests.