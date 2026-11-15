'Missing Donald Trump' rumours circulated online after the US president went without a public appearance in Washington following Wednesday's Veterans Day ceremony. Speculation intensified during the nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop on Friday, 13 November, although no evidence has emerged that he disappeared or entered a bunker.

For context, the White House schedule shows Trump attended the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on 11 November. He recorded two interviews behind closed doors on Thursday and had private policy meetings scheduled on Friday. Reporters received a 'travel/photo lid' on Saturday, signalling no further public appearances were expected.

On Sunday, 15 November, Trump offered his own account on Truth Social.

'I am in the White House having meetings on many subjects.'

His statement did not independently establish his location.

How Alex Jones Amplified the Claims

Broadcaster Alex Jones fuelled the speculation on Saturday, claiming Donald Trump was 'holed up in the White House' while supposed cyberattacks disrupted American systems.

Jones's website claimed unidentified Pentagon sources had placed the president in the White House Situation Room. Neither the sources nor the alleged cyberattack have been independently verified. The Situation Room claim also provides no evidence of a bunker evacuation.

Trump's absence from public events did not mean he was absent from official business. CBS News reported that government officials briefed him within 30 minutes of the FAA ground stop, while he was attending an economic policy meeting.

The president subsequently met Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, according to the network's reporting.

Administration officials addressed travellers publicly on Friday.

What Officials Say About the FAA Ground Stop

The FAA halted departures nationwide when intermittent telecommunications outages affected radar information and communications used by air traffic controllers. Duffy said technical instability emerged at approximately 3.36pm Eastern Time.

Aircraft already in the air were allowed to land, and some emergency flights continued. Officials reopened the airspace at 8.15pm, permitting departures to resume gradually. Airlines faced further cancellations and delays as crews and aircraft were repositioned.

At Saturday's briefing, Duffy said investigators were examining maintenance involving contractor L3Harris Technologies. The work involved replacing ageing copper telecommunications lines with fibre-optic connections. A router apparently overwhelmed the network with connection attempts.

Officials had not established whether the problem resulted from equipment failure or installation error.

In a 14 November statement, L3Harris confirmed it was assisting the FAA investigation and took the disruption's impact on travellers and airlines seriously.

Mullin said authorities had found no evidence of a cyberattack, although investigators had not announced a final cause. Jones's theory therefore remains unsupported by the available findings.

Donald Trump also used Truth Social on Sunday to urge Congress to fund a wider upgrade of air traffic control systems.

'If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently,' he wrote.

He blamed the Biden administration for the ageing system, but that political criticism did not establish responsibility for Friday's technical failure. Duffy said investigators were still examining the affected equipment.