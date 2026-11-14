Rick Frazier, an Ohio voter who attended more than 100 Donald Trump rallies, has turned against the president after a decade of devoted support. In an interview published by The Washington Post on Friday, 13 November 2026, he called Trump the 'king of swamp'.

The change marks a sharp reversal for Frazier, 70, a founding member of the Front Row Joes, whose members travelled across America to attend Trump's rallies.

Frazier now questions the president's handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related records, the war with Iran and his relationships with wealthy political donors.

The disappointment runs deeper than ordinary party disagreement. Frazier once believed Trump would challenge the political establishment rather than become part of it.

What Led Rick Frazier To Turn Against Trump?

Frazier began supporting Trump during his first presidential campaign in 2015, drawn to his promise to 'drain the swamp'.

He became a familiar face at rallies, sometimes waiting outside venues to secure a front-row seat.

But his enthusiasm gradually faded as Trump pursued policies Frazier believed contradicted his original campaign promises.

'He promoted himself as a no-war president. That didn't work out,' Frazier told Politico, referring to the administration's military involvement in Iran.

The president's handling of Epstein-related records also troubled him. Frazier had expected greater transparency about the disgraced financier's crimes.

He questioned Trump's growing association with wealthy political figures and the continued influence of Washington lobbyists.

'There's more lobbyists involved now, and the swamp has gotten bigger,' Frazier told CNN.

Another grievance was Trump's pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández on 1 December 2025.

Hernández had been convicted in the United States of drug-trafficking-related offences.

The decision was particularly painful for Frazier, whose daughter died from a drug overdose in 2023.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had previously sent him a condolence letter following her death.

Frazier also disliked Trump's attacks on Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who supported releasing Epstein-related records.

His final Trump rally was in Kentucky, where the president criticised Massie from the stage.

Former Trump Superfan Rick Frazier Backs Democrats in Ohio Midterms

Frazier's political shift became evident during the 3 November midterm elections.

He voted for Republican Representative Jim Jordan but crossed party lines to support Democrats Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown.

Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio's gubernatorial election, while Brown unseated Republican Senator Jon Husted.

Frazier told The Washington Post that he wanted to return to choosing candidates individually rather than following party loyalties.

'I was independently swinging wherever the best guy was running,' he said.

Another former Front Row Joe, Trisha Hope, has also publicly rejected Trump.

Hope, who attended 42 rallies, became disillusioned after Trump dismissed questions about Epstein during a July 2025 Cabinet meeting.

She described the moment to Politico as 'a dagger in my heart'.

Still, Frazier estimated that approximately 95% of the Front Row Joes remained loyal to Trump.

A White House spokesperson directed The Washington Post to Trump's comments suggesting MAGA could survive beyond his presidency.

Frazier has not rejected every Republican leader. He told the newspaper he still viewed Vice President JD Vance favourably.