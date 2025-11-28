A quiet night in Tor Tre Teste turned into fear when an 18-year-old woman was gang-raped as her fiance was held down. It happened on 25 October inside the park in eastern Rome. Police said the couple were targeted by a violent group that struck fast.

The attack followed another case in the same area in August, when a 60-year-old dog walker was raped at dawn. These incidents raised concerns about Tor Tre Teste crimes and the growing risks reported by locals.

Officials said the park now needs urgent attention to stop more attacks.

Facts About Tor Tre Teste Park

Tor Tre Teste is a large public park in the eastern suburbs of Rome. It stretches across wide green areas with long paths and dense trees. It sits between several residential districts.

The park was once known as a peaceful space for walks, jogging and quiet meetups. Older residents said it was a place where couples often went in the evenings.

In recent years, the park has changed. Locals described dark paths and broken streetlights. They said drug dealers and vagrants now gather in some corners. Several residents noted rising concerns.

One woman said she no longer allowed her teenage daughter to visit alone. Others said they avoided the park after sunset.

The area is now seen as unsafe, especially at night.

Teen Fiancee Gang-Raped

The rape on 25 October took place in a remote section of Tor Tre Teste park. Police said the victims were an 18-year-old woman and her 24-year-old fiance. They had parked their car for privacy.

Minutes later, a group of five men surrounded them. The attackers smashed the windows with a bottle. They then demanded the couple's mobile phones.

The man was dragged from the car. The woman tried to cover herself. Officers said she was 'torn from her boyfriend's arms and raped' as two men held the fiance down. The man told investigators he tried to fight back but could not stop them. The attackers fled with the couple's belongings.

Three Moroccan suspects were arrested on 28 October. They were detained in Rome and later in Verona. But police said DNA from the scene did not match one man identified by the victims.

Officers are now searching for two more Moroccan suspects and a Tunisian man believed to be the rapist. The investigation remains active.

Old Woman Sexually Assaulted While Walking Dog

Another attack took place on 24 August. A 60-year-old woman was walking her dog near the Via degli Olmi entrance around 6 a.m.

A man dragged her into the park and raped her. Doctors later confirmed broken ribs and other injuries. She managed to reach Casilino Hospital on her own.

Police identified the suspect as a 26-year-old Gambian construction worker. CCTV placed him near the scene. He admitted being under the influence of drugs.

Investigators linked him to another rape days later involving a 44-year-old woman at a bus stop. He is being held at Regina Coeli prison.

Restoring Tor Tre Teste's Safety

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini condemned the two attacks and urged firm action against sexual violence. He said the crimes highlight the need for stronger measures to protect vulnerable areas in Rome.

Forza Italia's Luisa Regimenti also spoke about the incident. She warned that several parks in the city's outskirts face neglect and called for immediate interventions to repair lighting, increase patrols and secure public spaces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stressed that violence against women must be confronted each day through prevention and support.

Officials said restoring Tor Tre Teste's safety is now a priority, with plans for improved maintenance and tighter security to ensure the park can be used without fear.