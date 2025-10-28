Inter Milan's goalkeeper Josep Martinez was involved in a tragic road accident on Tuesday morning, 28 October 2025, in Fenegro, Como, that left an 81-year-old man dead.

According to Metro UK, the victim was using a motorised wheelchair when it reportedly veered into the path of Martinez's vehicle around 10 a.m. local time.



Despite immediate first-aid efforts at the scene, the man was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

Martinez, who was en route to training, escaped physical injury but is said to be deeply shaken by the incident.

Martinez Cooperating with Authorities

Italian police—the Carabinieri—have opened an investigation to reconstruct the accident.

Early reports suggest the victim may have suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his wheelchair.

Martinez, 27, was not physically injured in the crash and is cooperating fully with authorities.

As reported by Football Italia, the incident occurred on Via Monte Grappa, a residential street in Fenegro. Initial reconstructions suggest the victim may have lost control of his wheelchair, leading to the fatal impact.

Club Statement and Internal Response

Inter Milan has acknowledged the incident and expressed condolences to the victim's family. While no formal statement has been released at the time of writing, sources close to the club indicate that internal discussions are underway regarding Martinez's immediate future and mental well-being.

Coverage from Express Sport notes that the club acted swiftly to support the player and liaise with local authorities. Manager Christian Chivu was scheduled to address the media later that afternoon ahead of Inter's upcoming Serie A fixture.

Community Shocked by Tragedy

The accident has sent shockwaves through the local community and the wider football world. Residents of Fenegro have expressed sorrow over the loss, and tributes to the victim have begun appearing near the site of the collision.

According to OneFootball, the man was well-known in the area and often seen navigating the streets in his electric wheelchair. The sudden nature of the incident has prompted calls for improved pedestrian safety measures in the town.

Martinez's Career at Inter

Josep Martinez joined Inter Milan in 2024 as a backup goalkeeper and has made limited appearances in Serie A and Coppa Italia matches. Before his move to Italy, he played for RB Leipzig, Las Palmas, and Genoa. Known for his professionalism and quiet demeanour, Martinez has remained mainly out of the spotlight until now.

The incident marks a tragic moment in his career and raises questions about how clubs support players involved in traumatic events. While no disciplinary action has been suggested, Martinez's availability for upcoming matches remains uncertain.

Legal and Ethical Considerations

Italian law mandates a thorough investigation in cases involving road fatalities, especially when vulnerable individuals such as wheelchair users are involved. The Carabinieri are expected to conduct a forensic analysis and interview witnesses to determine whether negligence played a role.

At present, there is no indication of wrongdoing on Martinez's part. The incident appears to be a tragic accident, compounded by the victim's possible medical condition. Nonetheless, legal proceedings may follow depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Inter Milan Issues Condolences

While Inter Milan has yet to release an official statement, club sources told Express Sport that management has extended deep condolences to the victim's family and is supporting Martinez emotionally and legally.

Manager Christian Chivuis is expected to address the media before the team's next Serie A fixture, while internal discussions focus on Martinez's mental health and future availability.

The accident involving Josep Martinez has deeply affected both Inter Milan and the local community.

While the investigation continues, the tragedy stands as a sobering reminder of the fragility of everyday moments—even for those in the public eye.

For now, all focus remains on supporting the victim's family and helping a shaken player find his footing after unimaginable loss.