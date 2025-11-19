Almost 18 years after British student Meredith Kercher was murdered in Perugia, Italy, the case has taken an unexpected turn.

Former lead prosecutor Giuliano Mignini has revealed that investigators are now examining a new suspect, he says, who was 'never considered before' and who left Italy shortly after the killing.

The disclosure has revived global attention on one of the most closely followed criminal cases of the past two decades — and raised new questions about what really happened on the night of 1 November 2007.

'Credible Developments Point To New Individual'

Meredith Kercher, 21, was found fatally stabbed in the home she shared with other students during a study-abroad programme.

The murder gained international attention after Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito were arrested, convicted and later fully exonerated after years of appeals.

Speaking to La Stampa, Mignini says he has received fresh, credible information suggesting that another individual may have been involved.

'Recently, there have been developments that could prove significant,' he said. 'There are indications that this person may be implicated. It's someone I've never considered before.'

According to AOL News, the individual left Italy in the days immediately following Kercher's death — a detail investigators now see as potentially significant.

Italian authorities are reportedly assessing leads to determine the person's identity, location, and whether they were in proximity to the crime scene.

The Suspect Fled Italy

According to AOL News, Mignini revealed that the suspect fled Italy just days after Kercher's murder. While the identity of the individual has not been publicly disclosed, sources suggest the person may have had proximity to the crime scene or knowledge of the events surrounding Kercher's death.

The revelation has prompted renewed interest in the case, with Italian authorities reportedly pursuing leads to locate and question the individual.

A Bulgarian Woman Linked?

Adding to the intrigue, The Independent reports that prosecutors are searching for a Bulgarian woman who may be connected to the case. It's unclear whether she is the suspect Mignini referred to or a potential witness with critical information.

The woman is believed to have left Italy shortly after the murder, and investigators are now working to determine her whereabouts and possible involvement.

Amanda Knox Reacts

Amanda Knox, who spent four years in prison before being exonerated, has not publicly commented on the new developments. However, her legal team has long maintained that the original investigation was flawed and rushed, leading to wrongful convictions.

Knox's story has been the subject of books, documentaries, and a Netflix film, and she continues to advocate for criminal justice reform.

Rudy Guede's Role Revisited

Rudy Guede, the only person convicted in connection with Kercher's murder, was released from prison in 2021 after serving 13 years. His DNA was found at the scene, and he admitted to being present during the attack but denied killing Kercher.

The emergence of a new suspect raises questions about whether Guede acted alone or if others were involved. Mignini's statement suggests that the case may not be as closed as previously believed.

What Happens Next?

Italian authorities have not confirmed whether formal charges will be brought against the new suspect. However, the investigation appears to be active, with prosecutors re-examining evidence and pursuing fresh leads.

The Kercher family, who have long sought clarity and justice, has not provided an update on the latest developments. Their daughter's death remains one of the most haunting and controversial cases in modern criminal history.