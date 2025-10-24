The tragic death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, has ignited a firestorm of speculation and dark theories. What was initially reported as an accidental fall from a building in Beijing on September 11, 2025, has since been clouded by allegations of foul play, ritualistic sacrifice, and even ties to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As the public probes deeper, the story has grown into a chilling narrative intertwining China's political elites, supernatural beliefs, and disturbing rumours about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Allegations of Ritualistic Sacrifice Done to Yu Menglong

The controversy surrounding Yu Menglong's death began with explosive claims from self-media author Edward Wenming, who suggested the actor's demise was part of a ritualistic sacrifice rather than an accident. Despite his agency and family confirming that Yu was intoxicated at the time of his fall, social media platforms have been rife with speculation.

A purported recording of actor Fan Shiqi abusing Yu before his death has only added fuel to the fire. Voiceprint analysis allegedly matched Fan's voice to the recording, and a since-deleted social media post attributed to Fan claimed responsibility for Yu's death, sparking outrage.

Adding to the unsettling narrative, a retired CCP insider known as Youliao alleged that Yu's death was orchestrated as a 'substitute victim' sacrifice. According to these claims, Yu shared a birthdate with Xi Jinping, making him a symbolic choice to absorb misfortune and extend the leader's life.

These allegations are tied to folklore suggesting that rulers facing crises perform sacrifices of individuals born on the same day to ensure their longevity. Such claims, while unverified, have drawn attention to the CCP's alleged involvement in occult practices, further deepening the mystery.

Broader Claims of Xi Jinping's CCP Rituals

The allegations against the CCP extend beyond Yu Menglong's death, as claims of ritual sacrifices and occult practices by Chinese elites have surfaced. According to Youliao, the CCP reportedly conducts annual sacrifices of approximately 300 children in the Kunlun Mountains.

These rituals are said to occur during times of political instability, with children allegedly abducted and transported to remote locations. Reports of human bones discovered in isolated areas have been linked to these claims, raising concerns about the fate of China's missing children.

These allegations shed light on the darker underbelly of the CCP's grip on power, with some insiders suggesting that such rituals are part of an effort to secure political dominance and extend the lives of party elites. Feng Shui master Ma Xian's analysis of Yu Menglong's case reportedly convinced Youliao to reconsider his initial dismissal of these theories.

The combination of symbolic dates, suspicious injuries, and alleged cover-ups has led to growing public interest in the potential connections between political power and supernatural beliefs in China.

Public Outrage and Cultural Implications

The public reaction to Yu Menglong's death has been intense, with social media serving as a platform for widespread discussion and outrage. Fans and citizens alike have raised questions about the transparency of the investigation and whether the government is suppressing the truth.

Viral videos and audios, including one suggesting Yu's body was secretly moved, have further fuelled mistrust. Many believe the case highlights the CCP's shadowy influence over China's entertainment industry, where artists are often subject to strict control and censorship.

Culturally, the case has sparked debates about the intersection of superstition and politics in modern China. While some dismiss the allegations as conspiracy theories, others see them as a reflection of the CCP's waning grip on power and the lengths to which it may go to maintain control.

The tragedy has also shone a light on the precarious position of public figures in China, who often navigate a complex web of state oversight, societal expectations, and personal vulnerabilities.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Yu Menglong's death continue to captivate and unsettle the public. Whether viewed as a case of foul play, ritualistic sacrifice, or a tragic accident, the narrative raises critical questions about power, superstition, and transparency in China.