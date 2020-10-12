Fans of Gal Gadot slammed social media users who criticised the actress over her casting as Cleopatra. Fans labelled the haters "uneducated" for believing that the Egyptian ruler was from an African or Arab descent when she was in fact Macedonian Greek.

The Israeli actress announced on Twitter that she will play Cleopatra in an upcoming Paramount Pictures project. She will team up with "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins and screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis. The film will tell the queen's story "for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera."

As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way sheâ€™s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020

The 35-year old's casting was met with disapproval from social media users who think that she is selfish to have accepted the role. One commented that Gadot should have let an Arab actress or someone with Egyptian ancestry play the part so as not to offend people.

"Ummm... you're not Egyptian though? Why would you accept a role that may offend others? That just makes you someone whose willing to take role from others just to keep yourself relevant. It's very selfish of you and I'd rethink the role," the user wrote.

Another chimed in and said, "the level of disrespect is unbelievable. you are ISRAELI. portraying an ARAB figure. this is not going to end well."

Journalist Sameera Khan ridiculed the casting decision and went as far as calling Gadot "very bland looking" to play Cleopatra. She suggested Arab actress Nadine Njeim for the role instead. She also argued that the Egyptian queen was "part Greek and part Berber" and slammed other Hollywood blockbusters for casting white actors as Egyptian mythical gods.

"Another attempt to white wash a historical figure! U are a white Isreali woman. Cleopatra was MACEDONIAN and EGYPTIAN. It's awful how u deny important roles to women of color!!!!" another user wrote.

However, there were those who defended Gadot and agreed that she is perfect as Cleopatra. One fan called out the "level of ignorance" from the haters.

Itâ€™s the level of ignorance that is unbelievable. Cleopatra was not an Arab, this is very basic historical knowledge, she was a Ptolemy and Greek. If you donâ€™t know anything about it, you should start by learning — Robert Chapman (@roberthchapman) October 12, 2020

Iranian Australian columnist Rita Panahi also slammed Khan's criticism of Gadot as Cleopatra and blamed it on her hatred for Israel.

"So, she didn't know Cleopatra was Greek & she calls the stunning Gal Gadot 'very bland looking'. Pathological hatred of Israel does strange things to people's brains," Panahi commented on Khan's tweet.

Meanwhile, another journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote, "People are upset because Gal Gadot, who isn't Black, is playing Cleopatra, who wasn't Black either."

I'm going to say this once and I'm not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek.



Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed.



Gal Gadot deserves this role. pic.twitter.com/7h1oYu9ClX — The Moonlight Warrior ðŸŒ™ (@BlackMajikMan90) October 11, 2020

Despite the criticisms, Gadot expressed her excitement to tell Cleopatra's story which she has wanted to do for "a very long time." Kalogridis also shared her honour to tell the story of her "favourite Ptolemaic Pharaoh and arguably the most famous Macedonian Greek woman in history."