Keanu Reeves has never posed with a girlfriend on the red carpet in his 35-year career. However, he made an exception for artist Alexandra Grant with whom he graced the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 55-year-old Keanu Reeves posed for the paparazzi with his business collaborator Alexandra Grant and never let go of her hand. He beamed at his date as they walked to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), where the artist's work was also featured, reports Daily Mail.

The "Matrix" actor donned a black suit, black shirt and black tie for the event while the painter opted for a navy blue sleeveless dress with heels and bangle bracelets.

In the past, Reeves has been linked to Sandra Bullock and Amanda De Cadenet, but his most serious relationship till date was with the late actress Jennifer Syme. The duo was madly in love and was expecting a daughter when Syme lost her life in a car crash in 2001. Syme was 28 when she rammed her car into a row of parked cars in Los Angeles. They had even chosen a name for their daughter - Ava, who died after being stillborn at eight months.

Now Reeves has found love again in his business partner Grant, with whom he collaborated on the books "Ode To Happiness" and "Shadows". While the artist provided visual art for the volumes, the actor wrote poetry. The first volume was released in 2011, and the second in 2016.

The couple also share a publishing house X Artists' Books. The duo sparked dating rumours in mid-October when they were spotted arm-in-arm while leaving a sushi bar on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Grant was seen resting her head on Reeves's shoulder as they strolled.

On the professional front, Reeves will return as Neo for wildly anticipated fourth Matrix film. He previously told Entertainment Tonight that he has already read the script and that it is "very ambitious". Lana Wachowski will write and direct the movie, and production is set to begin in early 2020.