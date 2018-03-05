A father and daughter have been charged after they were caught having sex in the back garden of their home, according to reports.

Justin Bunn, 39, and his daughter Taylor Bunn, 19, were arrested on Tuesday (27 February) after they were witnessed by neighbours engaging in sexual intercourse. Police in Panama City have charged them with a felony offence of incest.

Both admitted having had sex with consent, according to the arrest report. However, they claimed that this was the first time they had sex together and did not have a relationship before that point.

During a hearing, a Miami court set a $5,000 bail for Justin and a $1,000 bail for his daughter. The judge told the pair to stay away from each other.

In February, a man was charged with incest after impregnating his daughter who he was apparently planning to marry.

Steven Pladl, 42, of Wake County, North Carolina, had given up his daughter Katie Pladl for adoption as a baby but reconnected after getting in touch with her adoptive parents through social media. The pair were charged with incest with adult, adultery and contributing to delinquency.