The father of the teenager who allegedly tried to enter Windsor Castle in an attempt to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II has expressed shock at his son's actions.

Jaswant Singh Chail, who shared a video on Snapchat threatening to "assassinate the Queen in revenge for the 1919 Amritsar massacre," is suspected of being the same man who tried to enter Windsor Castle with a crossbow 24 minutes later. Chail's father, Jasbir Singh, told Mail Online about the footage, "Something's gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what."

"We've not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs. From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it's not easy," he added.

As per the report, Jaswant's father Jasbir Singh is a well-spoken, qualified software engineer. He is listed as the director of an IT company along with his wife, and runs the company from his home. He raised his son Jaswant in a £500,000 four-bed semi-detached house located on a private estate in North Baddesley, Southampton.

Jaswant is believed to have enjoyed a comfortable, loving upbringing surrounded by his family in the middle-class district where they live. He is also believed to have a 19-year-old sister who lives on the same estate.

Scotland Yard sectioned the Windsor Castle intruder under the Mental Health Act following an assessment, but later said that they would be investigating his connection with the Snapchat video. Police reportedly searched Jaswant's family house in Southampton for four hours.

One neighbour told The Sun, "There was a big commotion with all the police around and it caused some concern, especially as it was Christmas Day. The family keep to themselves, like the rest of the estate, but we know there's a teenage lad who lives there with his mum and dad."

The neighbour added that the police didn't leave the estate until late at night. They said, "We saw the Windsor story in the news but never thought our road would be at the centre of it."