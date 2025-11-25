The 74th Miss Universe pageant concluded with a victory for Fátima Bosch of Mexico, but the new queen's triumph has been overshadowed by an intense wave of global criticism and controversy.

Just four days after receiving the crown in Thailand, Bosch took to social media to confront her detractors, delivering a powerful statement that reframed her victory as a platform against digital hatred and violence against women.

The Message from Fátima Bosch: Facing 'Death Wishes'

Fátima Bosch directly addressed the shocking backlash she has received since her crowning. She revealed that she received insults, attacks, and even death wishes simply because she won the competition.

The new Miss Universe stated that the severity of the attacks was a form of 'violence born of hatred, misinformation, and the inability of some to see a woman shine without feeling threatened.'

She acknowledged that this type of attack can deeply hurt and affect the mental and emotional stability of many people.

'Today I want to raise my voice not as a beauty queen, but as a woman.'

The queen asserted that her values and self-esteem are firm, and the attacks do not define her. Instead, she is defined by her strength, integrity, and love for her country and women of the whole world.

Redefining Violence and Vowing Action

Bosch used her statement to broaden the conversation beyond physical harm, highlighting the pervasive nature of digital abuse.

Digital Violence : She explicitly stated that violence against women appears in words, digital hatred, mockery, and campaigns to destroy dignity.

: She explicitly stated that violence against women appears in words, digital hatred, mockery, and campaigns to destroy dignity. Unwavering Purpose : She declared that no attack will make her kneel, and no insult will extinguish her purpose, vowing she will not step back, hide, or ask permission to shine.

: She declared that no attack will make her kneel, and no insult will extinguish her purpose, vowing she will not step back, hide, or ask permission to shine. Commitment to the Crown: Bosch reaffirmed that a crown symbolises responsibility, promising women who have suffered violence, 'I will not remain silent' and 'I am going to use this platform to bring visibility.' Her commitment is to continue defending women, speaking out for them, and fighting for a world where no woman is attacked for daring to shine.

She also addressed her attackers directly, stating, 'My victory is not a threat. My victory is a reminder that women are resilient, capable, and powerful.'

Amidst Drama, A Record-Breaking Audience

The message from Fátima Bosch came after a controversial pageant week that included walkouts by candidates and the alleged resignations of three judges before the finals.

Despite the internal drama, the 74th Miss Universe pageant smashed records, becoming the most-viewed edition in history with 2.6 billion total views across its digital platforms. The organization noted it earned 1.7 billion on Instagram, 87 million on TikTok, and 817 million on Facebook.

Bosch initially preceded her longer message with a brief religious quote, stating that God's judgement is far more important than others' opinions because 'God knows your heart.'

The new queen seems intent on using her title to focus on her personal commitment and moral platform rather than public debate.