As Americans prepare for Thanksgiving 2025, Allan Piper, a filmmaker, commentator, and strategist, claims that President Donald Trump has ruined this year's holiday by mishandling the economy and driving up food prices.

Trump Accused of Ruining Thanksgiving 2025

Thanksgiving is one of the well-celebrated holidays of the year in the United States, where families gather together to celebrate their accomplishments and abundance.

Turkey is the centrepiece in every Thanksgiving celebration, but according to Piper in a widely circulated TikTok video, Trump messed it up because the price of turkey this year has increased by 40 per cent compared to last year. The President blamed it on low supply due to bird flu, an issue that had been an issue even before he returned to the Oval Office for his second presidency.

Piper, however, blamed Trump's alleged poor choices, like 'accidentally' firing the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) officials who worked on bird flu before trying to rehire them. The USDA is the federal agency responsible for overseeing farming and food safety. He also alleged that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) withheld reports on bird flu and announced that the bird flu emergency was over, when it wasn't. They also reportedly halted the research to develop a bird flu vaccine.

He also mocked Trump for taking pride that Walmart's Thanksgiving meal basket is cheaper this year. According to Piper, it's less expensive because the promotional package that includes turkey and other Thanksgiving essentials contains fewer items.

Piper claims that last year the basket had 29 items, but this year, it only has 22, and in smaller quantities. Additionally, the basket includes more store-brand items than premium items.

He concluded that consumers are getting less for their money because food is more expensive this year under Trump's leadership.

​Trump Marks Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon Tradition

While facing criticisms online, Trump celebrated the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation on Tuesday, 25 November, in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden. At the event, he continued the US president's turkey pardon tradition.

He pardoned two turkeys — Gobble and Waddle — and spared them from the food system by giving them 'full, absolute and unconditional' pardons.

Trump also used the event to make political statements. He made a subtle dig against Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi while talking about the two turkeys.

'When I first saw their pictures ... I was going to call them Chuck and Nancy. But then I realised I wouldn't be pardoning them, I would never pardon those two people,' Trump said, according to The Independent.

He also questioned former President Joe Biden's turkey pardon last year, claiming that Biden did not sign the documents and allegedly used an autopen.

'I have the official duty to determine, and I have determined that last year's Turkey pardons are totally invalid,' Trump added.

What Is the Turkey Pardon?

The Presidential Turkey Pardon is an annual ceremonial tradition at the White House where the head of state is presented with two live turkeys. By granting them pardons, the turkeys are safe from being slaughtered and will be sent to a farm or sanctuary.

It is symbolic and meant to be humorous. While Trump kept the event lighthearted, he also made political jabs at Biden and other Democrats.

