The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant by raiding Jake Paul's home in California, United States on Wednesday, August 5. Jake was reportedly not in his home when the raid took place. Aerial footage showed the FBI removing multiple firearms from the property. Even though the reason for the search was not disclosed, it is speculated to be in relation to the looting of a shopping centre in Arizona. No arrests were made by the police and the FBI following the search.

The controversial YouTuber was away from his mansion in Calabasas yesterday morning when FBI agents and special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team searched the property at around 6 am. Local news helicopters shared aerial video of the raid. The SWAT team was seen entering the home. The investigators searched the property and seized multiple guns.

Laura Eimiller, an FBI spokesperson, said that the investigators had executed a federal search warrant. Eimiller said that the search was in relation to an ongoing investigation on the social media influencer. Since the search warrant had been sealed by a judge, the nature of the investigation remains undisclosed. No arrests were made following the search, ABC News reported.

The city hall parking lot was used as a staging area for the search. The City of Calabasas informed the residents that the forces gathered at the city hall parking lot were there to search Jake's property.

Neighbours in the posh California area have complained about Jake's actions on multiple occasions. The over the top influencer has disrupted the lives of the neighbours by pulling outrageous stunts. Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub criticised Jake for throwing a "Corona party" last month where young party guests ignored social distancing guidelines and were seen not wearing masks.

The YouTuber rose to fame by making videos on Vine. Both Jake and his brother Logan Paul have substantial YouTube following.

In May, Jake and his entourage were seen taking advantage of the unrest in Arizona over the death of George Floyd. The 23-year-old reportedly took part in the looting of a shopping centre. In June, he was arrested for the looting but was soon released. Jake continues to be under investigation for the looting.