Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding now sits at the centre of one of the most dramatic manhunts in recent years after United States Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed he plotted the killing of a federal witness in Colombia.

Bondi revealed the allegation during a tense news conference in Washington on 19 November. She said agents linked Wedding with a transnational drug trafficking network that moved huge cocaine loads through Mexico, Southern California, Canada, and other US regions.

Wedding remains on the run, and investigators admit he used several steps for concealment, leaving teams racing for clear leads.

Officials added that Wedding landed on the FBI's Most Wanted List earlier this year after a long review of his group's violent history.

His alleged role in that network pushed his case higher as more evidence surfaced against him. That early update set the tone for what followed during Bondi's briefing.

Bondi Issues Stern Warning and Vows Justice Against Wedding's Drug Empire

Bondi did not hold back as she walked through the new case. She said investigators uncovered fresh crimes tied with Wedding's organisation, which she described as 'one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in the world'. She said the group moved more than 130,000 pounds of cocaine per year from Colombia.

Bondi then unveiled the most disturbing allegation. She said Wedding ordered the murder of a witness who planned to testify against him after a 2024 federal indictment. That witness was shot dead on 31 January 2025 in Medellin.

According to Bondi, Wedding used a Canadian website named 'The Dirty News' for that hunt. She said, '[Wedding] used a Canadian website called The Dirty News to post photographs of the witness and his wife in order to locate him, which ultimately succeeded. The witness was gunned down in a restaurant in Medellin before he could testify against Wedding.' Her account left reporters stunned as the briefing grew more serious.

Bondi also linked Wedding with the Sinaloa cartel. She said, 'Wedding collaborates closely with the Sinaloa cartel, a foreign terrorist organization, to flood not only American but also Canadian communities with cocaine coming from Colombia. His organization is responsible for importing approximately 60 metric tons of cocaine a year into Los Angeles via semi-trucks from Mexico.'

She followed that claim with a direct warning aimed at other offenders. Bondi said, 'Whether you're a kingpin or a dealer on the street, anyone who sells drugs to our kids will be arrested and prosecuted.' She then vowed relentless pressure on Wedding, adding, 'We will not rest until his name is taken off the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List and his narco-trafficking organization lies dismantled.'

FBI Offers a $15 Million Award for Information About Wedding

Bondi then shared updated figures from ongoing raids across several regions. More than 35 people were indicted in connection with Wedding's alleged network. Agents seized more than 2,000 kilos of cocaine and several weapons. Investigators recovered over $13 million in physical assets and more than $3 million in crypto.

Officials believe Wedding now receives heavy cartel protection. Recent sightings remain unverified, yet investigators said teams remain active across multiple borders.

The FBI has also announced a $15 million reward for credible tips leading to his arrest.