"Fear the Walking Dead" season 6 is picking up momentum gradually and things are about to get explosive in episode 5. Fans would agree that this has been the best season so far for the AMC series. If you want to know what's happening in the future, here are a few spoilers. Read on to find out what's next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 6 episode 5.]

Fans must note that this post may be missing out on some information. Spoilers remain scarce because it was written ahead of the broadcast of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 6 episode 4 airing this Sunday.

After this weekend's instalment that focuses on John, the show will return to its core storyline. After their episode 3's emotional reunion, Dwight and Sherry are back together and they will be undertaking a big task in episode 5 titled "Honey."

The show will return its focus on Dwight and Sherry and their battle plan against their biggest enemy Ginny. According to the synopsis, the pair will be teaming up with a mysterious group of people to take down Ginny. However, there is a big obstacle in their way of achieving their goals.

Morgan offers to help the duo but things may not be as expected. As he decided to enter the faction rising against Ginny, internal rivalry and power play emerges. This could certainly prove to be a problem for the group making their game plan against Ginny weaker.

Read more 'Fear the Walking Dead' season 6 episode 3 spoilers: 'Alaska'

Meanwhile, Sherry and Dwight's reunion means much more than a battle plan against their archenemy.

Speaking to Digital Spy, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg revealed storytelling possibilities in the wake of the reunion.

"The reason we finally wanted to bring them together was really to see how they would react to seeing who each person has become," Chambliss said. "We haven't seen them with each other for a couple of seasons. Sherry obviously left the Sanctuary much earlier than Dwight was ever able to. And we've seen some of Dwight's journey, both the physical journey and the emotional journey, and we've seen that Dwight has changed as a character and that Dwight has worked through a lot of the trauma of being under Negan's thumb."

Moving forward, fans can expect to explore Sherry's side of the story when she comes together with Dwight.

Fans must note that the promo for the fifth episode of the sixth season of "Fear the Walking Dead" is yet to be unveiled. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of this Sunday's episode titled "The Key."

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 6 episode 5 airs on Nov. 8 at 9:00 pm on AMC.