"Final Fantasy XVI" is an upcoming action role-playing game and, as its name suggests, is the sixteenth main installment of the Final Fantasy series, one of the longest-running gaming series in the world. Considering its massive fan base worldwide, the upcoming game is one of the biggest releases this year.

The "FF16" was developed and published by Square Enix and will be launched in June. Here's what we know about the upcoming game.

'Final Fantasy 16' release date

The good news is that Square Enix officially announced the "Final Fantasy XVI" release date at The Game Awards 2022 last month. The game will be launched on June 22, 2023, which means that fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the game.

'Final Fantasy 16' platforms: Will it come to PC?

What is known for now is that the "FF16" will only be available to PS5 upon launch as it is a time-limited exclusive for Sony's current-gen console, according to PCGamer. The exclusivity period appears to be six months based on the fine print appearing on the latest trailers that says "not available on other platforms until December 31, 2023."

Just like previous Final Fantasy games, "Final Fantasy 16" is expected to release for PC at a later date. Given the game's exclusivity period for the PS5, the earliest date it might be released for PC is on December 31, 2023, as soon as PS5 exclusivity expires.

When it comes to Xbox consoles, it is still a possibility but it might arrive much later than its PC release. "But the question of it arriving on Xbox is a little harder to guess at. Skipping Xbox entirely would be a really bold play, though, so we imagine it'll rock up on Microsoft's next-gen consoles after a bit of time, most likely a year, has elapsed," Pocket-lint.com wrote.

'Final Fantasy XVI' story, setting

"FF16" will be set in the land of Valisthea, a world blessed with mountainous Mothercrystals, the world's source of magic power. Valisthea is divided into six realms with each realm having a Dominant, living person that serves as the vessel and wielder of the power of Eikons, the most powerful creatures in the world.

"For generations, people have flocked to these beacons to take advantage of their blessing, using the aether to conjure magicks that let them live lives of comfort and plenty. Great powers have grown up around each Mothercrystal, and an uneasy peace has long reigned between them. Yet now the peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions," Square Enix wrote.

Dominants are treated differently depending on which realm they reside. Some are treated as royalty due to the immense power they wield while in other realms they are controlled and treated as weapons of war.

'Final Fantasy XVI' characters

The game's main character is Clive Rosfield, the son of his realm's archduke. While not a Dominant himself, he is capable of wielding Eikon-related powers in combat. He has sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, according to GameSpot.

Meanwhile, Joshua is fated to be his realm's Dominant. However, Joshua appears to have lost control of his Eikon called Phoenix, when he sees someone important to him die. The "FF16" trailer then shows a battle between Phoenix and Ifrit, another Eikon, which might be the tragedy that will drive Clive.

Jill Warrick is the third character revealed in the "Final Fantasy XVI" trailer. Coming from another realm, she is a young girl who accompanies Joshua and is described to have a complicated life. Both Clive and Joshua trust Gill as their confidant.