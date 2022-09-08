The "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" was able to show just what the older games of the franchise would look like with modern-day computing power and high-resolution graphics. But some long-time fans might be ill at ease despite all the improvements incorporated into the remake as they can't help feeling something just feels off with the new offering.

And that's where the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" Mod comes in. The mod is specifically made for players who still prefer the game to have some 1998-era graphics.

The Polygonal Players mod basically replaces the high-resolution model of characters such as Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barret, Yuffie, and Sonon with their more pointy and blocky 1990s versions of the characters. "Specifically, of the 1998 Windows version, which you can tell because unlike in the 1997 PlayStation original, they've got mouths," PC Gamer pointed out.

"The Polygonal Players mod by FantasyRaider replaces Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Barret, as well as Yuffie and Sonon from the Intermission chapter, in both gameplay and in-engine cutscenes—though the cinematics made with higher-definition models will show the remake's characters," the publication added. "It's super weird seeing Cloud's Lisa Simpson hair and staircase eyebrows alongside the modern-looking characters and wielding high-def weapons, but entertainingly so."

Fans who wish to relive the 1990s gaming experience can do so by downloading the .pak file from NexusMods. They have to make a (opens in new tab) and make a ~mods folder inside the FFVIIRemakeIntergradeEndContentPaks directory. To total size that will be installed is around 6.5MB file for all those polygons.

The publication suggests that the Polygonal Players would likely go well with the mod to restore the original's fixed camera. For other gamers who wish to explore some more, there are options such as the nude Sephiroth mods for "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" in a variety of styles, another mod that puts a keytar sword to the cloud, and another one that will put clown makeup on Sephiroth, and show off Cloud's washboard abs.