With the "Fortnite" chapter 3 season 4 release fast approaching, various leaks and rumours are starting to flood in as expected. For fans who want to keep abreast of what's ahead, here's everything one should know about the upcoming season.

'Fortnite' Chapter 3 Season 4 release date

For whatever reason, Epic doesn't usually announce a new season's release date until the very last minute. At times, the company even waits until the season's arrival with a game update before making the announcement. Thanks to the in-game battle pass menu, however, it's a bit easier to reliably predict when the next season starts.

This is because a new season always means a new battle pass, and a new season is expected to start one day after the current battle pass expires. Thankfully, the game always details the expiry date of the current battle pass. This means that the "Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 4 will start on September 18.

This season's start date is also in line with recent season rollouts for the game, which usually falls on a Sunday for about a year now. The last day of Season 3 will be on September 17, which is still more than a week from now and should players have enough time to complete their battle pass.

Will there be a 'Fortnite' Chapter 3, Season 3 finale event?

Fans have always looked forward to another Fortnite live event with each passing season. These cinematic, narrative-driven events unfold like live theatre, with each player actively participating in the action. Players naturally want a season finale event because they're so much fun.

Despite speculations from a few weeks ago that suggested there might be an event planned for the end of Season 3, it now seems as though nothing will happen. The same data miners, who previously suspected that the 21.51 update might contain files for the live event, are now saying that there is nothing noteworthy in its contents.

It's also important to keep in mind that while most events take place at the conclusion of a season, they can occasionally occur at the beginning of a new season. For instance, the Zero Crisis Finale was part of the Season 6 update in Chapter 2, so data miners weren't alerted to it until the night before the season premiere, as the patch was being installed.